‘New masculinities’ workshop for fathers, the drift in Catalan schools

Not content with having sunk education in Catalonia, the left keeps trying to impose their delusional obsessions on the educational community. This is what a parent from Instituto-Escuela Els 30 Passos, located in La Sagrera, Barcelona, shared with E-Notícies.

According to this source, the school has created a WhatsApp group called "New Masculinities." Its members use the class WhatsApp group to spread their messages and question men's roles with their children.

| Cedida

This person regrets that the woke left has infiltrated these student family associations to extend their influence. "It's not just that education is getting worse, but they expand the totalitarianism of the new ideology at all times," he points out. In this regard, he regrets that "these schools are more interested in brainwashing adults than in the education of the children."

The results of the competency tests were recently released. Primary and ESO students don't reach basic knowledge in English, mathematics, and technology. These are the worst results obtained since these tests began (2009).

This failure is due, among other things, to the implementation of innovative pedagogical methodologies introduced by progressive lobbies. Like Fundació Bofill, which attributes school failure to economic inequalities while proposing an education based on the student's experience and the absence of authority.

Delusional messages and pressure on dissidents

This testimony reveals that woke influence goes beyond the classrooms and extends to the entire educational community. Also to families, who are bombarded with ideas like toxic masculinity. In fact, he states that his family has been ignored "for not going along with the philosophy of not setting limits and not doing homework."

This group also holds meetings where they work on things like "self-realization," "couple," "basic needs," and "parenting."

Everything arose as a result of an altercation caused by a group of soccer ultras. "This affects us directly and challenges us as masculine people, and in many cases as fathers of future masculinities," says the group's message.

They ask questions like "what kind of masculinity identifies me, what kind of masculinity would I like for my son or for my daughter's classmates?" From there, the group of fathers emerged that bombards the school's WhatsApp with messages and holds regular meetings.

No effort, no knowledge

The description of the school itself is also striking, as it proposes a model based on "respectful accompaniment for each child." "Enhancing their meaningful learning by making each child find their place in the school." It also proposes to promote "an open, critical, and committed attitude with the community."

| PixaBay

Nowhere do effort, knowledge, and discipline appear as the foundation of education. The worst part is that this isn't an isolated case, but a model that has spread throughout the entire Catalan educational system. This helps to better understand the reasons for school failure.