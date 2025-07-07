'DGAIA case': The ordeal of Marta, a former ward, because of Generalitat

Today I'm bringing you the story of Marta (a fictitious name because she has asked us to keep her anonymity due to possible reprisals). This young woman, formerly under the care of DGAIA, is living a true ordeal because of Generalitat.

Generalitat was her guardian for 10 years, but now they're demanding 32,000 euros from her without specifying where this figure comes from. In the video you'll find at the top of the news story, I'm telling you all the details of the story that's kept Marta on edge for days because of the incompetence and bad faith of our leaders.