Urgent statement from Mario Vaquerizo about Alaska and their relationship: it's already decided

Mario Vaquerizo has been responsible for providing relevant information related to Alaska. The vocalist of Las Nancys Rubias couldn't avoid sharing what is happening with his wife and did so ahead of time. Vaquerizo has confirmed that he will keep his professional relationship with his partner after revealing that she has collaborated with the singer Aitana.

It was one of the best-kept secrets of the new album by the Catalan singer. The former contestant of Operación Triunfo will form a duo with Alaska in a song titled La chica perfecta.

"Aitana has announced that she has collaborated with Alaska on a perfect song," Mario Vaquerizo began saying on Anda Ya, the morning show of LOS40. Meanwhile, Dani Moreno 'El Gallo' and Cristina Boscá, hosts of the mentioned radio show, wanted to know more about the news revealed by Alaska's husband.

"It's a very pop song, very much in Aitana's style," Vaquerizo continued, referring to the new track. "The two create magic in the duet," he added, confirming that the final result of combining both voices had turned out perfect.

Mario, far from stopping there, hummed a part of the song, adding even more anticipation for the fans of both artists.

Beyond the new track, of which there are no more details than the clues provided by Mario Vaquerizo, the truth is that the singer is and remains Alaska's manager. The leader of Las Nancys Rubias has also been the manager of artists like Elsa Pataky, Leonor Watling, Merche, and groups like Dover and Fangoria.

After marrying the singer, Mario left his job in the promotion department of the record label Subterfuge to start his career as a manager. Besides that role, the Madrid native published a book in 2016, Vaquerizismos, and was a contestant on, among others, Tu cara me suena or El Desafío.

Now, the fact that Aitana and Alaska are going to join their voices represents a generational contrast in which Mario Vaquerizo has had a lot to do. A union that will serve to listen to one of the most popular faces of current pop alongside an essential piece of the Movida Madrileña.

We will have to wait to see if La chica perfecta becomes Aitana's next hit, which will also feature the strength of a recognized artist like Alaska.