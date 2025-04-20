An Unexpected Statement from Carlota Corredera Will Change Everything: 'We're Excited'

Carlota Corredera announced this week to the audience of Tentáculos a significant piece of information. The host revealed that starting next Tuesday, the show she leads will also have an afternoon broadcast. Visibly happy, the Galician shared how she and her team feel about this news: "We're excited," Corredera acknowledged amid the applause of her colleagues.

It was last March 26 when Carlota Corredera took charge of the new Quickie channel space to replace Ni que fuéramos. The former Telecinco host started her new space by reuniting with María Patiño, Belén Esteban, and Kiko Matamoros. Familiar faces for her, with whom she will also share the set in La familia de la tele, the new magazine show on La 1.

Carlota Corredera Excitedly Announces That Tentáculos Will Have a Double Daily Broadcast

Now, just days before the public channel's big bet begins, Corredera has advanced that the audience will have many hours dedicated to social chronicles.Tentáculos will have a double broadcast, one in the afternoon slot and the other in prime time. Let's remember that until now the space was broadcast from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM and starting this Tuesday it will air from eight-thirty.

La familia de la tele, meanwhile, starts this Tuesday after the Easter holidays. It will open the afternoon from 3:50 PM to 4:50 PM, leading to the broadcast of the two series on La 1. The second segment will be from 6:40 PM to 8:30 PM, just when Tentáculos begins on Quickie channel.

| Canal Quickie

This way, the viewer can be informed of everything happening in the celebrity press with interviews, investigative reports, and also street news.

Corredera's excitement in announcing the new schedule in which her program can be seen is reminiscent of the moment she burst into Ni que fuéramos. It was a month ago when the journalist intervened through a video to explain the news to the audience.

Carlota Corredera Will Combine Her Work as Host of Tentáculos With Her Appearance in La familia de la tele

"It's very exciting to be in your little place, on your channel," Carlota Corredera began saying to the viewers of Ten and Quickie channel. "Being here means a lot of things. It means coming back," she added with a broken voice.

Words with which she implied that, after some time occupied with different projects, she was finally reuniting with many of her colleagues. "I'm here, you're here... we're all here," Carlota Corredera stated, recalling the moment when the doors of Mediaset España closed for her.

| Mediaset

Now, Carlota has ahead the task of hosting a show again and also appearing as a collaborator on another on Televisión Española. It should be remembered that the communicator has also appeared in other public entity spaces like 59 segundos and also collaborates on Las tardes de RNE.