U-turn in Julio Iglesias and Carlos Herrera's Relationship: There's No Turning Back

The relationship between Julio Iglesias and Carlos Herrera has taken an unexpected U-turn. According to Diego Arrabal on his YouTube channel, the two have had a "brutal argument" in recent days.

This Sunday, March 30, the paparazzo returned to this video platform to share an exclusive update about the Spanish singer. Information that left all his subscribers speechless: "This was known, it was seen coming."

| YouTube, Diego Arrabal Paparazzo

As he has stated, he had a conversation with someone from outside Spain, who told him the details about the argument between Julio Iglesias and Carlos Herrera.

Initially, the content creator wanted to recall everything that happened a few days ago on the radio show that the broadcaster has on COPE:

"He connects with another colleague, who is called 'El Pulpo.' There, 'El Pulpo' asks him how Julio Iglesias is because he is his friend, and at that moment, he shares many things."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, GTRES

"He talked about very complicated illnesses, he talked about an osteoblastoma, which is a small benign cancer, but very tricky.[…]He mentioned that day-to-day life was becoming increasingly difficult for him," he added.

After putting all his subscribers in context, Diego Arrabal shared surprising information that has turned the relationship between the singer and Carlos Herrera 180°. According to what he revealed, the two have had a strong argument as a result of these statements.

Diego Arrabal Reveals Information About the Friendship Between Julio Iglesias and Carlos Herrera: "He Won't Forgive Him for This"

The paparazzo stated that that day he was surprised by "the words of Carlos Herrera on the radio." So much so that he even posed the following question: "Did he have Julio Iglesias's permission to say all this?"

"Well, he didn't have Julio Iglesias's permission," Diego Arrabal has now assured, hinting that this confession was the trigger for the big argument between these two well-known men.

| Europa Press

As Arrabal clarified, Carlos Herrera confirmed "practically everything that had been talked about in recent years and that Julio Iglesias has always been denying." "Either he directly or indirectly his team," he added.

For that reason, and after these statements reached the singer's ears, a war broke out between them. So much so that, knowing the artist's character, the paparazzo is convinced that "he won't forgive him for this."

The argument between them has been such that, according to Diego, "it wasn't even him[Julio Iglesias]who called Carlos Herrera." "It was someone from his team, someone he completely trusts," he clarified.

In fact, according to the YouTuber, after this big argument, the radio host changed his version. So much so that now he has assured "everything he said is not like that." Additionally, he claimed it was just a "joke" and that what really happens to Julio Iglesias are "aches of age."