180º Turn in What Happened Between Montoya and Kiko Jiménez: 'I've Seen Your...'

Montoya and Kiko Jiménez had a particular 'confrontation bonfire' in El Debate de la Isla de las Tentaciones. The atmosphere between them was very tense throughout the night, and Sandra Barneda suggested they clear things up face to face. "I've seen your journey, I've seen a lot of 'Montoyas'," said Sofía Suescun's boyfriend, doubting the Andalusian's authenticity.

These words triggered Anita's partner to explode and defend himself against Kiko's insinuations. Despite his defense, Jiménez continued to maintain that he was playing the victim and felt "very comfortable there." "I've earned things because I've been in love with my partner from minute one," Montoya stated.

| Mediaset

Montoya and Kiko Jiménez face off face to face

In the recent debate of La Isla de las Tentaciones, Montoya faced off against Kiko Jiménez, creating the night's most tense moment. This confrontation captured the attention of the show's followers, who quickly took sides on social media.

The thread of this controversy was Kiko's accusations, labeling Montoya as theatrical for his excessive reactions on the show. "I've seen your journey, I've seen you've been in other places, on other shows, and I've seen a lot of Montoyas," Jiménez began. "I don't know which Montoya is here anymore... Montoya goes anywhere," the collaborator added.

Montoya, known for his explosive character, didn't hesitate to respond to Kiko's accusations. In his defense, he argued that his feelings are genuine, as well as the reactions he's had within La Isla de las Tentaciones.

"Montoya goes where he shines, that's what bothers you," the Andalusian argued. "I've earned things because I've been in love with my partner from minute one," he defended. This confrontation caused a U-turn in the relationship between Montoya and Kiko.

As Anita's boyfriend confessed, he used to hold Jiménez in high regard. However, after accusing him of acting, Montoya confessed, "you've fallen from grace for me."

Kiko Jiménez doubts Montoya's authenticity

Kiko Jiménez tried to destabilize Montoya, suggesting that his behavior was more of an act than reality. From the start of the reality show, Jiménez has been critical of Anita's boyfriend's excessive reactions and claimed he was playing the victim.

"What happens to you is that you feel very comfortable there and won't get off that high horse," Kiko pointed out. However, Montoya didn't let himself be intimidated and counterattacked forcefully, stating that Kiko feels threatened by his success. "What bothers you is that I go where I shine," reiterated the former contestant.

| Mediaset

The highlight of the night came when Montoya defended his love for his girlfriend, insisting on how in love he is with her. This declaration resonated with the audience, who gave the Sevillian a great ovation.

The same ovation and impact that his defense had on social media. The confrontation quickly circulated, and the majority applauded Montoya's words. "Love for Montoya," "He's the best," "Idol," are just some of the comments this confrontation has received on social media.

This exchange of accusations between them was the most tense experienced yesterday in El Debate de la Isla de las Tentaciones. Montoya once again demonstrated his tempestuous character and his goal of not being intimidated by anyone. The Sevillian is capitalizing on his success in the reality show and is aware that he has been the protagonist of the new edition.