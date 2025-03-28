U-turn in 'Survivors' After What Happened with Ángela Ponce: 'I Haven't Seen It'

After Ángela Ponce's expulsion, Supervivientes has experienced a U-turn. As Laura Madrueño has stated, something unprecedented has happened within the reality show: "I haven't seen it."

There is no doubt that this week has been the most challenging for the contestants in their adventure so far. All because of the alleged theft of the lighter that occurred on Playa Furia.

Last Thursday, after being caught, the contestants admitted to cheating but refused to point out the person responsible for the theft. For this reason, the organization of Supervivientes was forced to take action.

So much so that they gave the contestants two options: either nominate the person who had stolen the lighter directly or all submit to the audience's decision. Finally, showing their unity, they opted for the latter.

For that reason, this week we had the opportunity to witness a double expulsion. Last Tuesday, March 25, Nieves was chosen by the viewers to leave the Palapa, at which point she was transferred to Playa Misterio along with Manuel and Samya.

But this Thursday, March 27, the other expulsion of the week took place, which ended with Ángela Ponce out of the competition. It was at this moment that Supervivientes took a U-turn, a detail that did not go unnoticed by Laura Madrueño.

What Happened After Ángela Ponce's Expulsion Caught Laura Madrueño's Attention: "I Haven't Seen It"

During the latest gala of Supervivientes 2025, the contestants who were still nominated were saved from expulsion one by one, leaving only two names on the list.

Laura Cuevas and Ángela Ponce were the last to learn their fate, information they received, once again, from the show's host, Jorge Javier Vázquez:

"The viewers of Supervivientes have decided with their votes that the saved contestant, saved, is Laura." At this moment, both embraced, and Cuevas couldn't contain her emotion as she celebrated her victory.

As expected, each group showed their support for their teammate. While the inhabitants of Playa Furia couldn't hold back their tears, those from Playa Calma celebrated their member's salvation.

However, what really caught Laura Madrueño's attention was what happened next. Despite being rivals within the reality show, they all united in a heartfelt embrace and bid farewell to the expelled contestant with applause and much emotion.

A scene that managed to move the presenter, as she stated, it is something she "hasn't seen" since she started being part of the show. "I haven't seen this from both teams to a contestant when they have been expelled and in such a short time... In just three weeks."