Ángela Ponce is speaking in front of a dark background with red exclamation marks beside her.
Ángela Ponce's Expulsion Has Meant a Before and After in "Supervivientes" | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press
U-turn in 'Survivors' After What Happened with Ángela Ponce: 'I Haven't Seen It'

Following Ángela Ponce's expulsion, something has happened that has strongly caught the attention of the spectators

Vanesa González

After Ángela Ponce's expulsion, Supervivientes has experienced a U-turn. As Laura Madrueño has stated, something unprecedented has happened within the reality show: "I haven't seen it."

There is no doubt that this week has been the most challenging for the contestants in their adventure so far. All because of the alleged theft of the lighter that occurred on Playa Furia.

The nominees in the 'Survivor' Palapa
Nieves has been the first person expelled this week | Mediaset

Last Thursday, after being caught, the contestants admitted to cheating but refused to point out the person responsible for the theft. For this reason, the organization of Supervivientes was forced to take action.

So much so that they gave the contestants two options: either nominate the person who had stolen the lighter directly or all submit to the audience's decision. Finally, showing their unity, they opted for the latter.

The nominees face eviction on 'Survivor'.
This Thursday, the second expulsion of the week has occurred | Mediaset

For that reason, this week we had the opportunity to witness a double expulsion. Last Tuesday, March 25, Nieves was chosen by the viewers to leave the Palapa, at which point she was transferred to Playa Misterio along with Manuel and Samya.

But this Thursday, March 27, the other expulsion of the week took place, which ended with Ángela Ponce out of the competition. It was at this moment that Supervivientes took a U-turn, a detail that did not go unnoticed by Laura Madrueño.

What Happened After Ángela Ponce's Expulsion Caught Laura Madrueño's Attention: "I Haven't Seen It"

During the latest gala of Supervivientes 2025, the contestants who were still nominated were saved from expulsion one by one, leaving only two names on the list.

Laura Cuevas and Ángela Ponce face off in a duel on 'Survivor'.
Laura Cuevas Wins the Battle Against Ángela Ponce | Mediaset

Laura Cuevas and Ángela Ponce were the last to learn their fate, information they received, once again, from the show's host, Jorge Javier Vázquez:

"The viewers of Supervivientes have decided with their votes that the saved contestant, saved, is Laura." At this moment, both embraced, and Cuevas couldn't contain her emotion as she celebrated her victory.

A group of people in beachwear hug and applaud in an outdoor setting with torches and vegetation. Screenshot from 'Survivors'.
The Contestants Come Together to Say Goodbye to Ángela Ponce | Mediaset

As expected, each group showed their support for their teammate. While the inhabitants of Playa Furia couldn't hold back their tears, those from Playa Calma celebrated their member's salvation.

However, what really caught Laura Madrueño's attention was what happened next. Despite being rivals within the reality show, they all united in a heartfelt embrace and bid farewell to the expelled contestant with applause and much emotion.

A scene that managed to move the presenter, as she stated, it is something she "hasn't seen" since she started being part of the show. "I haven't seen this from both teams to a contestant when they have been expelled and in such a short time... In just three weeks."

