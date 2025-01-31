180º Turn: They confirm what many suspected about Roberto Leal and Sonsoles Ónega

An unexpected piece of news about Roberto Leal and Sonsoles Ónega has been confirmed, which will undoubtedly cause a U-turn. It has just been confirmed what many suspected: the presenter will measure her strength for the last time against Ana Rosa Quintana, her biggest television rival.

For more than a year, these two well-known television presenters have been direct competitors. All this after the unexpected decision that Mediaset España made several months ago with its "queen of the mornings".

It was last September 19 when Ana Rosa took the helm of TardeAR. An afternoon format that, since that day, has been broadcast in the same time slot as Y ahora, Sonsoles, Sonsoles Ónega's program.

The Fuencarral company launched this strategy to try to overshadow Roberto Leal's colleague and regain the lead in afternoon audiences. However, after failing to achieve its goal, Telecinco has decided to make new changes to its schedule.

As has already been confirmed, Ana Rosa Quintana returns next February 3 to the mornings with El programa de Ana Rosa. Meanwhile, TardeAR will be in the hands of Verónica Dulanto and Frank Blanco.

However, this doesn't mean that Sonsoles Ónega and her rival will not measure their strength one last time. Before this television restructuring, they will have one last duel between them in prime time.

This Friday, January 31, both television presenters will become the undisputed protagonists of the nighttime programs of Antena 3 and Telecinco, respectively.

What many suspected is confirmed

For the first time, Ana Rosa Quintana will sit on the set of ¡De Viernes! as a guest. During her appearance, the journalist will share with Santi Acosta and Beatriz Archidona all the details of her return to the mornings of Telecinco.

An event that will take place this Friday, January 31, starting at 10:00 PM. Meanwhile, Sonsoles Ónega will have a special appearance on El Desafío, an Antena 3 program hosted by Roberto Leal.

As every week, a celebrity from the network participates in one of the night's physical or skill challenges. This time it's the turn of the presenter of Y ahora, Sonsoles.

In her challenge, Sonsoles Ónega will have to get on a loader. The test is called Fast and Furious, and her goal will be to surpass the mark that Mario Vaquerizo achieved some time ago.

As has already been confirmed, the presenter will make a large number of turns in the vehicle. It won't be an easy challenge, all because of the weight of the loader. However, Roberto Leal's colleague will give her best to achieve it.