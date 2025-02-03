Total surprise with what happened between Charles III and Prince Harry: it's something serious

Carlos III and Prince Harry are in the midst of a battle to capture media interest. The latest development between them involves documentaries about their respective lives. The English monarch has given the green light to a well-known platform to film his own docureality, just as his son Harry did in the past.

This represents a new blow for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and something very serious that hinders reconciliation. The fact that Charles is filming his own documentary puts Prince Harry's at risk, whose financial stability hangs by a thread. According to English media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing money problems, and Charles III's foray into television could affect their interests.

| Europa Press

Charles III delivers a masterstroke to Prince Harry

Charles III has made an unexpected decision that has jeopardized his relationship with Prince Harry. In the midst of his battle against cancer, the English monarch wants his legacy to endure beyond his successors and be accessible to all.

To achieve this, the surprising development is that Charles III has approved the filming of a documentary about him. What seems like an inconsequential decision is actually something very serious that complicates reconciliation with Prince Harry. The reason is none other than the monetary aspect and the impact that Charles III's series could have on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

| Europa Press

A while ago, Harry and Meghan filmed a documentary for Netflix where they shared their issues within the British Royal Family. It caused a real media frenzy and led to the definitive break with the Windsors. Many media outlets echoed it and supported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their decision.

However, now Charles III's move promises to complicate things for his youngest son. The interest in seeing an unknown side of the English king is at its peak, especially now that he is in a delicate health situation. This interest poses a risk for Prince Harry, whose finances, according to The Mirror, are not in the best shape.

His father's documentary would devalue his with Meghan and cause them to lose large sums of money. A very serious masterstroke for the couple whose financial stability hangs by a thread.

Charles III competes with Prince Harry

Prince Harry has encountered an unexpected tough competitor. His own father has joined the documentary wave and has given the green light to make his own. However, the main theme will be his reign and his fight for sustainability.

As explained from the United Kingdom, it will be based on the book that Charles himself published in 2010 about nature. His estate in Scotland is the perfect setting to shape it, and filming has already begun.

| CBS

Another interesting fact is the platform that has acquired the rights: Amazon Prime. Prince Harry's father has followed his path, discarding national producers and opting for a more attractive one.

In the past, Harry and Meghan chose Netflix, but Charles III has opted for direct competition to further increase interest. With this, he reduces the impact of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary and aims to reinforce his image as a king committed to the environment.

The media war has reached Buckingham Palace, and Camilla Parker's husband doesn't intend to make things easy. All this despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex facing a rough patch and starting to have financial problems.