This Is Antonio Montero's Comment About Pelayo Díaz That Has Sparked Controversy

The set of TardeAR experienced a tense moment following Antonio Montero's comment about Pelayo Díaz. The program discussed Pelayo's participation in Supervivientes. The stylist has shown that he is being a good contestant, and his evolution has caused interest among the collaborators and the audience.

During the broadcast, Pelayo's mother, Elena, intervened live. She commented on her son and on the statements of Andy McDougall, Pelayo's ex-husband.

Andy claimed that Pelayo wanted to be a father with the money he earned in Supervivientes. These words sparked a great debate on the program.

Antonio Montero Speaks About Pelayo Díaz's Contest in Full Live Broadcast

Elena wanted to clarify the situation: "Supervivientes is not equal to child. He doesn't tell me what he spends his money on. I think Andy wasn't right there," she said firmly.

Verónica Dulanto, the host of the television format, intervened to ask: "What you believe is that Andy shouldn't have talked about that topic with the media, right?" Elena replied without hesitation: "Yes. When a heterosexual couple says they want to be parents, this fuss doesn't happen."

At that moment, Antonio Montero took the floor. "Conditioning having a child on winning a contest prize is very wrong," he stated live. His words caused a strong stir on the set.

Elena couldn't help but react. "Montero, don't go for the easy applause because no, that's not how it is," she replied visibly upset.

Antonio Montero Sparks Controversy on Set After His Confession About Pelayo Díaz

Montero's comment caused an intense debate among the collaborators. Some supported his point of view, although others considered it an unfortunate comment. Pelayo's mother defended her son's freedom to make his own decisions.

The moment was one of the most talked about on social media. Many users debated the role of the media in this type of information. The debate also opened up about the media pressure public figures face regarding their private lives.

What happened on TardeAR has shown once again how certain topics generate controversy. Pelayo's participation in Supervivientes continues to be much talked about. His possible fatherhood has become one of the most discussed topics of the moment.