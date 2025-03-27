Logo e-notícies EN
A jerseyless man is outdoors in a natural setting with trees and vegetation, and there is a red box with an exclamation mark showing another man in a television studio.
Antonio Montero Talks About Pelayo Díaz on "TardeAR" | Camara Telecinco, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

This Is Antonio Montero's Comment About Pelayo Díaz That Has Sparked Controversy

Antonio Montero has made an unexpected comment about Pelayo Díaz on 'TardeAR' that has sparked controversy on set

by

Cristo Fernández

The set of TardeAR experienced a tense moment following Antonio Montero's comment about Pelayo Díaz. The program discussed Pelayo's participation in Supervivientes. The stylist has shown that he is being a good contestant, and his evolution has caused interest among the collaborators and the audience.

During the broadcast, Pelayo's mother, Elena, intervened live. She commented on her son and on the statements of Andy McDougall, Pelayo's ex-husband.

A man with crossed arms appears on a television set, while a woman speaks on a video call from a room with shelves and a window. At the bottom of the image, a person is shown next to a campfire in an outdoor setting.
On "TardeAR" They Give the Latest Update on Pelayo Díaz in "Supervivientes" | Telecinco

Andy claimed that Pelayo wanted to be a father with the money he earned in Supervivientes. These words sparked a great debate on the program.

Antonio Montero Speaks About Pelayo Díaz's Contest in Full Live Broadcast

Elena wanted to clarify the situation: "Supervivientes is not equal to child. He doesn't tell me what he spends his money on. I think Andy wasn't right there," she said firmly.

Verónica Dulanto, the host of the television format, intervened to ask: "What you believe is that Andy shouldn't have talked about that topic with the media, right?" Elena replied without hesitation: "Yes. When a heterosexual couple says they want to be parents, this fuss doesn't happen."

A TV show features two hosts in a studio, a woman on a video call, and a beach scene with a jerseyless man. At the bottom, text reads
Verónica Dulanto Talks with Pelayo Díaz's Mother | Telecinco

At that moment, Antonio Montero took the floor. "Conditioning having a child on winning a contest prize is very wrong," he stated live. His words caused a strong stir on the set.

Elena couldn't help but react. "Montero, don't go for the easy applause because no, that's not how it is," she replied visibly upset.

Antonio Montero Sparks Controversy on Set After His Confession About Pelayo Díaz

Montero's comment caused an intense debate among the collaborators. Some supported his point of view, although others considered it an unfortunate comment. Pelayo's mother defended her son's freedom to make his own decisions.

In the image, a television program is shown with several people in different frames, a woman with red hair is speaking from a room, while in another frame a man is sitting with his arms crossed, and in another one a man is seen on the beach.
Antonio Montero Sparks Controversy on Set | Telecinco

The moment was one of the most talked about on social media. Many users debated the role of the media in this type of information. The debate also opened up about the media pressure public figures face regarding their private lives.

What happened on TardeAR has shown once again how certain topics generate controversy. Pelayo's participation in Supervivientes continues to be much talked about. His possible fatherhood has become one of the most discussed topics of the moment.

➡️ People

