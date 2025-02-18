Surprise at What Sandra Barneda and Montoya Have Done on 'la Isla De Las Tentaciones'

Sandra Barneda has left everyone very surprised with the latest scene she starred in alongside Montoya during the latest broadcast of La Isla de las Tentaciones. The host didn't hesitate to reprimand the young man for his attitude at the last bonfire of the reality show.

This Monday, February 17, this famous format returned to Telecinco's line-up with its new and anticipated installment. In it, the inhabitants of Villa Playa and Villa Montaña faced a new batch of videos starring their respective partners.

Although last week he was punished for breaking the rules, this time Montoya had the opportunity to see everything Anita has done in recent days.

However, before seeing the images of his partner, the contestant couldn't help but confess to Sandra Barneda how much he is suffering on La Isla de las Tentaciones:

"For me, this is a nightmare because what's happening is real. She was the one who prepared me for everything. She told me that if I crossed certain limits, kissed, fell into temptation, or got into bed with someone, it would destroy her."

At this moment, and to the surprise of many, Sandra Barneda's first reproach occurred. "And you did it," she reminded Montoya bluntly. Words that, as expected, didn't sit well with the young man.

Sandra Barneda and Montoya Surprise with the Disagreement They Starred in on La Isla de las Tentaciones

Visibly upset, Montoya assured Sandra Barneda that he hasn't "fallen into temptation." "It bothers me a lot that you ask me that," the contestant added.

Moreover, he didn't think twice about justifying his attitude to the followers of La Isla de las Tentaciones: "It's clear that I haven't fallen. I have to look out for myself."

Words that, as expected, didn't convince Sandra Barneda. So much so that she quickly reminded Montoya that he has also been unfaithful to his partner and could have chosen not to do so.

"There's no need to look out for yourself and fall into temptation with another person. You fell because you wanted to. You can be happy being alone," the host assured him.

However, far from acknowledging his mistakes, Montoya chose to threaten the format with his departure. "I don't want to be told again that I've fallen into temptation because I absolutely don't want to. I'm leaving."

But far from abandoning her stance, Sandra Barneda reminded Montoya that he has "fallen into temptation for whatever reason." "You decided to fall with Gabriella... You can realize it without falling with anyone," she concluded.