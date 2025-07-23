Gerard Piqué's mentor in Manchester warns about Marcus Rashford: 'He'll be a...'

Marcus Rashford is now a new player for FC Barcelona. The English winger, who played on loan at Aston Villa last season, is leaving his time at Manchester United behind to fulfill his dream of playing at Camp Nou.

He arrives on loan for one season, but Barça have kept a unilateral purchase option of 30 million euros. If Rashford shows his best version, Deco won't hesitate to activate that clause to keep him permanently.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona, @marcusrashford

A hopeful but cautious fanbase

Barça's fans have enthusiastically welcomed Marcus Rashford's arrival. His speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability fit perfectly with the winger profile Hansi Flick needed. However, not everything is positive: the Englishman's track record raises some doubts among certain sectors of Barcelona supporters.

His character has been questioned on several occasions. Amorim, current Manchester United coach, even said in an interview that "if I could, I'd draft the goalkeeping coach before Marcus Rashford". A strong statement that reflects the complicated context Rashford left behind at Old Trafford.

Gerard Piqué's mentor defends him

In response to the criticism, an authoritative voice has come to his defense: Rio Ferdinand. The Manchester United legend and Gerard Piqué's mentor during his time in England wanted to share his opinion on Marcus Rashford's departure and his arrival at Barça.

First, he regretted his departure: "What happened for a player who came from the academy to want to leave the club? I've known him for years and he's worked so hard... There must be more things going on that we don't know about."

Beyond his analysis of the situation in Manchester, Rio Ferdinand has shown optimism about his future at Camp Nou. "If Rashford manages to adapt and play his game simply, this deal will be a bargain for Barça", he stated bluntly.

Rio Ferdinand advises Marcus Rashford on how to succeed at Camp Nou

Ferdinand also wanted to offer some advice on how Marcus Rashford can succeed at his new club. "He must keep his game simple at Barça; use one-twos and passes to Lewandowski and then run down the wing. Rashford has that intelligence in the attacking game and we've already seen it from him."

The challenge is on the table. Marcus Rashford has a golden opportunity to relaunch his career and prove that he can be decisive at Barça. If he succeeds, Deco will pay the 30 million so he becomes Barça's property permanently.