Joan Laporta asks for €30M to let him go: Italy and England are excited

Joan Laporta is working intensely on the exit operation. Hansi Flick has started preseason with 36 players under his command, but the German coach won't work with more than 26. As a result, Deco and Laporta will have to force the departures of several important assets.

Although it's true that out of the 10 players to be cut, several will be academy players who are doing preseason with the first team, others will have to be transferred. The club needs to lighten the wage bill and make room in the locker room for arrivals. Joan Laporta has drawn up a list of departures with the players to be cut from the club.

Among the possible departures, Pau Víctor and Héctor Fort are the most obvious, while others like Fermín López or Casadó will only leave if a great offer arrives. However, Joan Laporta has another name in mind that he'd let go for €30 million. We're talking about the Danish international center-back, Andreas Christensen: Laporta is convinced that his departure would be the least painful for the team.

The farewell of Andreas Christensen is a matter of days

One of the best-covered positions on the team is center-back: currently Iñigo, Cubarsí, Araújo, and Eric García occupy this position. In addition, Andreas Christensen is a versatile and adaptable player who can play at the heart of the defense and as a pivot in midfield. However, both positions are well covered, so Joan Laporta believes that his sale could be beneficial for the interests of the Catalan club.

Let's remember that Andreas Christensen arrived at Barça as a free agent a few seasons ago from Chelsea. He has a contract until 2026, but Joan Laporta has decided that he won't offer him a renewal. He wants him to leave this summer and has already set his asking price.

The future of Andreas Christensen is in Italy or England

Joan Laporta would open the exit door for Andreas Christensen for a figure close to €30 million. Currently, AC Milan (Italy) and Newcastle (England) are interested in acquiring his services. Christensen, who was one of the undisputed starters under Xavi Hernández in the past, has been significantly affected by recurring physical problems.

This season, Andreas Christensen has barely enjoyed playing time except for the final stretch of the campaign, where he played several matches. Hansi Flick has always valued his commitment positively, but he knows that competition is at its highest and someone has to leave. Joan Laporta demands €30 million, but he'd surely settle for a lower figure.