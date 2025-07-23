Raúl Asencio, center-back for Madrid, didn't have a good Club World Cup, but at the white club they trust his abilities and his potential for improvement with Xabi Alonso. Although he performed well on the field after making his debut, Raúl Asencio's status has been questioned due to off-field issues, many of them linked to the justice system. Raúl Asencio, prosecuted for alleged child pornography, changed lawyers and obtained judicial protection from Real Madrid: this has paid off and he has reached a new agreed settlement.

According to Radio Televisión Canaria (RTVC), Raúl Asencio, prosecuted for alleged child pornography, may have reached an agreement to reduce his responsibility in the events under investigation. Asencio, protected by Real Madrid's legal team, may have reached a settlement with the victim to reduce his responsibility in the case and, therefore, his sentence before a judge in Spain.

| Europa Press

It should be remembered that Raúl Asencio is charged with a crime of disclosure of secrets in conjunction with another of child pornography. The victim who appears in the video of the famous Real Madrid youth players was seeking a 4-year prison sentence for Raúl Asencio, since the center-back allegedly distributed the private video. "He is accused of having shared it knowing it was taken without permission," RTVC reported this week.

Confirmed, Raúl Asencio reaches an agreement: Madrid has been key to achieving it

At the beginning of June, Real Madrid took action and offered support to their player, who will renew his contract until 2031 despite his current level. The victim, who was a minor, confirmed that, as a private prosecutor, they have already requested the opening of a trial for crimes of disclosure of secrets and child pornography. Juan Rodríguez, Ferran Ruiz, and Andrés García are involved in the case, as well as Raúl Asencio, who allegedly requested and distributed the video knowing it was taken without permission.

Juan Rodríguez, Ruiz, and Andrés García are no longer with Real Madrid, but Raúl Asencio is still part of the white structure, specifically in Xabi Alonso's first team. Raúl Asencio was not present at the consensual sexual encounter that his three teammates had with the two affected young women, but he is charged with a crime of disclosure of secrets. Raúl Asencio allegedly received the video and showed it to a third person.

With Madrid's support, RTVC has reported that Raúl Asencio may have reached an agreement with the victims (one of them a minor) to reduce his responsibility in the events. There is still a long way to go, but it seems that Raúl Asencio, thanks to the enormous judicial support from Real Madrid, could emerge victorious from a highly publicized case in Spain.