Official, he's leaving for Valencia to betray Hansi Flick: 'Casadó and Gavi say...'

Hansi Flick stands out for giving many opportunities, but not all first-team footballers at Barça always enjoy the same. In fact, there is a player from Barça who, tired of Hansi Flick's treatment, has decided to pack his bags to leave for Valencia, a club that is already offering him a new contract. Casadó and Gavi have beaten him out and, therefore, this midfielder will leave Barça for Carlos Corberán's Valencia, which has also shown interest in Pau Víctor.

Valencia and Barça will face each other in Spanish LaLiga, but they must also meet during this summer transfer window, since they have pending business. According to "e-Notícies", Valencia, which is fighting to return to European competition, has completed the signing of one of Casadó and Gavi's best partners at Barça. Nobody expected it, but Valencia is already closing a key signing, also to be able to compete head-to-head with Barça in the next edition of Spanish LaLiga.

In addition to Pau Víctor, Casadó and Gavi's best partner is almost ready to sign for Valencia: he is looking to betray a Hansi Flick that will not give him opportunities. Barça is speeding up so the transfer can be completed in the next few hours, since Hansi Flick doesn't want this midfielder to board the plane for the Asian tour. Casadó and Gavi already know: one of their best partners, also a midfielder, is forced to leave for Valencia because of Hansi Flick's treatment, who doesn't want him.

Official, he is leaving for Valencia to betray Hansi Flick: "Casadó and Gavi say..."

Just hours before Barça starts their preseason tour, a player already knows that he will stay in Catalonia to finalize his signing for Valencia CF. In addition to Pau Víctor, Marc-André Ter Stegen, and Iñaki Peña, there is another player, a great partner of Casadó and Gavi, who will also not travel on the tour of Asia. Hansi Flick doesn't want to give him any opportunity and, therefore, he will stay training at Can Barça while waiting to finalize his signing for Valencia under Corberán.

Casadó and Gavi will remain important, but there is a midfielder who will go to Valencia intending to prove that Hansi Flick has been unfair to him. In order to strengthen themselves, Valencia has set their sights on a Barça star, who is the ideal partner for Casadó and Gavi in the squad led by Hansi Flick. The signing, as we can confirm, is very advanced, so Valencia will have this talent to try to defeat Barça in LaLiga.

Gavi and Casadó are left alone: a midfielder gets fed up with Hansi Flick and leaves for Valencia

The signing we are talking about is Oriol Romeu, a midfielder from Ulldecona who is one step away from signing for Valencia CF. Romeu is not in Hansi Flick's plans and will not travel on the tour of Asia while waiting to solve his future, which will involve playing for Valencia. According to "Diario SPORT", Valencia is interested in Oriol Romeu and, for now, leads the race to sign Barça's defensive midfielder, who is not in Flick's plans.

Pau Víctor could join him, as they share the same agent, since Valencia has also shown great interest in the striker from Sant Cugat del Vallès. Despite Valencia's interest, Pau Víctor is very keen on Sporting de Braga's offer, where former Barça footballer Abel Ruiz played a few seasons ago.