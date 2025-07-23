A historic trade is coming to Bernabéu: 'Rodrygo leaves in exchange for...'

Rodrygo is going through the most delicate moment since his arrival at Real Madrid. Although his quality remains intact, his performance has dropped significantly compared to previous seasons. He has lost that spark and aggressiveness that made him unpredictable in dribbling and taking on defenders.

The general feeling around the club is that Rodrygo is no longer untouchable. Xabi Alonso, who has just arrived on the Bernabéu bench, wants a competitive squad and isn't ruling out major moves. One of those could directly affect the Brazilian forward.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo is on the way out due to Xabi Alonso's wishes

Rodrygo no longer has a guaranteed spot in the starting eleven. With Mbappé's presence, Mastantuono's arrival, and Endrick's development, his role will be reduced next season. That's why his departure is more than likely.

The club's sporting management is looking for solutions to balance the books and strengthen other key positions. Real Madrid has already invested more than €180 million in signings during this transfer window. Even so, Xabi Alonso insists they need more: a playmaking midfielder and a top-level center-back.

In this context, selling Rodrygo appears to be an ideal solution to bring in money or reinforce weaker areas. The club expects to receive at least €100 million for his transfer. His age, potential, and Champions League experience make him a desired asset.

A historic swap is coming to the Bernabéu: "Rodrygo leaves in exchange for..."

Rodrygo has been on the radar of several major European clubs. Bayern Munich was one of them, but the Germans have ultimately chosen Luis Díaz. This leaves Liverpool as the main favorite to secure the services of Real Madrid's number 11.

The English club needs to fill the gap left by the Colombian, who will head to the Bundesliga. That's where Real Madrid wants to take advantage of the situation. Instead of negotiating a direct sale, the club is considering a strategic swap deal.

According to sources close to the deal, Madrid could ask for Ibrahima Konaté as part of the agreement. The French center-back is highly regarded at Valdebebas, both for his physical profile and his experience in the Premier League and European competitions. In addition, he keeps a close friendship with Kylian Mbappé, which adds to his candidacy.

Ibrahima Konaté for Rodrygo, everyone wins

Konaté's contract expires in 2026, and Real Madrid's initial idea was to wait one more year to sign him for free. However, the urgency to strengthen the heart of the defense could speed up the process. Xabi Alonso wants a reliable center-back from the first day of preseason, and Rodrygo holds the key to the deal.

We'll see if the swap between Rodrygo and Konaté is finalized. It would be a move with a major impact both on the sporting and financial fronts. It could also mark the beginning of a new era at the Bernabéu.