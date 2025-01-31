Surprise: Gerard Piqué's parents react after their son's farewell to Clara Chía

The Piqué-Bernabéu family is back in the media spotlight. Gerard Piqué tries to balance his life in Barcelona with his role as a father in Miami. This way, his parents, Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu, have taken on a key role in the well-being of their grandchildren.

Their presence in the American city will intensify in the coming months, strengthening the bond they have always maintained with Milan and Sasha. This was recently reported by Europa Press. All this, while Shakira is focused on her new tour.

| Europa Press

Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu will travel to Miami

The cited media has confirmed that the children's paternal grandparents will frequently travel to Miami. Although the separation of Shakira and Piqué created distance in some aspects, the truth is that Joan and Montserrat have continued to be a pillar in the children's lives.

Their complicity with them is evident, and their involvement in this new stage reinforces the family's commitment to the children's well-being. Piqué's move to Miami has caused all kinds of speculations.

| Twitter

However, according to Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the former footballer hasn't recently rented an apartment, but already had a property in Miami. Moreover, his stay there won't be permanent, but intermittent, something that fits his professional and personal commitments.

One of the most striking details of this situation is the supposed condition imposed by Shakira. Milan and Sasha can't reside in the same house as Clara Chía. This point underscores the delicate management of cohabitation after the couple's separation.

| Europa Press

The unexpected reaction of Gerard Piqué's father

Meanwhile, Joan Piqué has preferred to stay out of the rumors. In his first appearances after the news broke, Gerard's father avoided making statements. This way, Montserrat Bernabéu's husband had an unexpected reaction.

When asked by the media present there, his attitude was clear. Upon arriving at his home by car, he gestured with his hands and averted his gaze, leaving any comment about his son's new life hanging in the air.

With this scenario, everything points to the grandparents' presence in Miami being essential in the day-to-day life of Milan and Sasha. A discreet but crucial role in the stability of the children amid the constant changes in their family environment.