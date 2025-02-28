Stella Del Carmen, Antonio Banderas's Daughter, Decides to Confirm Everything: 'i Feel...'

Stella del Carmen, daughter of Antonio Banderas, has broken her silence to talk about how she experienced her parents' divorce. "I am very proud to have such a close-knit family where we all love and respect each other," she confessed, confirming that there is a good relationship.

In her latest interview, Stella acknowledges her admiration for how her parents handled the separation. At all times they prioritized the family's well-being, ensuring that what happened did not "affect us negatively."

| Europa Press

Stella Del Carmen, Daughter of Antonio Banderas, Confesses the Truth About Her Parents

Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith, daughter of actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, has proven to be an exceptionally mature and thoughtful young woman. Despite experiencing her parents' divorce at a young age, she has publicly expressed her pride in how they managed the situation.

| Europa Press

Both Antonio and Melanie Griffith tried to ensure that their divorce process did not "affect us negatively" as a family. For the young woman, it is a source of pride to see her parents' ability to maintain a cordial and mutually supportive relationship.

In one of the most recent interviews, Stella expressed that although her parents are no longer together, they continue to demonstrate a strong and healthy friendship. "They love each other very much," she noted for Harper's Bazaar magazine. According to her, the positive relationship between Antonio and Melanie allowed them to move forward with their lives without conflicts or tensions.

This environment of mutual support and respect has been key for Stella to develop in a stable family environment. Thanks to this, the young woman can boast of having values and principles based on love and respect.

At 28 years old, Antonio Banderas's daughter maintains an excellent relationship with both of her parents. Despite the separation, the three have maintained constant contact and shared many special moments.

Stella Del Carmen About to Say 'I Do'

Despite her discretion, Antonio Banderas's daughter wanted to share with everyone her upcoming engagement to Alex Gruszynski. The young man and Stella met during their early childhood education and have been inseparable ever since. An unconditional love that not even their respective lives managed to break.

The young woman hopes to spend her entire life with Alex and that their love story resembles the one Antonio and Melanie lived. Although their marriage ended after 18 years, that love and mutual respect have remained forever.

| Europa Press

In fact, Stella has spoken about how her parents have been role models in managing personal relationships. She acknowledges that from Antonio she inherited "my creative sense and enthusiasm for life." And from Melanie, "to interact with others from love and sensitivity."

Stella del Carmen considers that the fact that both have managed to overcome any possible resentment and maintain a lasting friendship is an example for her. This means that family relationships can be healthy even after a separation.

Another aspect that Stella highlights is the unconditional support she has received from her parents at all times, regardless of their sentimental situation. Ultimately, Antonio Banderas's daughter feels a deep pride in her parents and confirms the good relationship that exists between them. Undoubtedly, the fact that her parents are able to maintain a friendly and respectful relationship after their divorce has been key in her life.