Video: Catalan media's silence on Milei: this is how they want to manipulate you

Today I'm bringing you a clear example of how the ultra-subsidized Catalan press tries to manipulate you.

At the end of 2023, Javier Milei was proclaimed president of Argentina. In Milei's first year leading the country, outlets like TV3, Diari ARA, or Periòdic kept us promptly informed about "fights," "turbulent months," "poverty," "rents in Buenos Aires skyrocket," "riots," "Argentina is sinking," "Milei declares war on Maldivas cinema," "Milei puts public education in crisis"…

For some time now, there's been a curious silence in the Catalan press regarding Argentina and Javier Milei. Why this sudden silence after a year of bombarding us with bad news about Milei and Argentina?

Well, basically because what Milei is achieving dismantles the progressive narrative of these outlets.

If they had to report on it, they'd have to explain to us, for example, that UNICEF has officially recognized that poverty in Milei's Argentina has plummeted. Not only has general poverty dropped, but 1.7 million Argentine children have escaped poverty in the past year.

In addition, the Argentine economy is growing at an annual rate of 5.8%, wages are also rising, inflation is decreasing, and it's UNICEF itself that says child poverty looks set to keep decreasing during 2025.

This video you'll find at the top of the news isn't made for you to think Milei is doing well or badly. You'll think one thing or another on your own, since you're big enough to think for yourself.

Of course, for you to be able to do that, all these outlets from our home that survive thanks to public money should explain the whole reality to us. Not just the part that fits with the ideological obsessions of several journalists and their editors-in-chief who only want to manipulate and indoctrinate us.