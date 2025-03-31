Sonsoles Ónega Makes Everyone Laugh with Her Unexpected Confession on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles'

Sonsoles Ónega has starred in an unforgettable moment on her show Y ahora Sonsoles. The host interviewed a young woman who proudly defines herself as a "choni." However, the interviewee confessed that her way of dressing has closed many doors for her in the job market.

"When it comes to interviews, they are very subtle so that it doesn't show they are discriminating against me," the young woman assured.

| Antena 3

Despite the difficulties, she made it clear that she is not willing to change her style. "I'm not going to change," she stated emphatically. This declaration was met with applause from Sonsoles Ónega, who showed her support for the interviewee.

The Amusing Words of Sonsoles Ónega on Y ahora Sonsoles

In the middle of the conversation, Sonsoles asked a question that sparked laughter on the set. "Are there male chonis?" she asked with curiosity. The young woman immediately replied: "Yes, the 'canis'."

At that moment, the host reacted spontaneously and humorously. "Ah, the 'canis,' of course. The 'canis' are the boyfriends of the 'chonis'," she said with laughter.

| Atresmedia

The laughter didn't take long to appear. The show's audience burst into laughter upon hearing Sonsoles Ónega's amusing confession. Her naturalness and sense of humor turned a serious topic into a pleasant and entertaining conversation.

Sonsoles Ónega Shows Her Warmth in Her Interview on Y ahora Sonsoles

The interview was a reflection of Sonsoles Ónega's warm style because she addressed the topic with respect but without losing her touch of humor. Her way of asking questions and her empathy made the young woman feel comfortable. Despite the discrimination she has faced, the interviewee found an ally and a sympathetic voice in Sonsoles.

| Antena 3

This moment has shown, once again, Sonsoles Ónega's talent for connecting with the audience. Her ability to combine information and entertainment has been key to the show's success. With her spontaneity and charm, she managed to turn an interview that could have been dramatic into a moment of fun and laughter.

The audience enjoyed the interview and applauded the host's attitude. Sonsoles Ónega excelled once again on Y ahora Sonsoles, making it clear why she is one of the most beloved journalists on television. Undoubtedly, her charisma and freshness continue to win over the audience day after day.