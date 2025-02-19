Scandal for Lara Dibildos After Her Story With Iker Casillas: 'she's Going to Enjoy It'

Days after all the details about her controversial love story with Iker Casillas came to light, Lara Dibildos has once again become embroiled in a new scandal. However, this time it is related to her work on stage: "The audience will enjoy it a lot".

Over the years, Lara has always remained very focused on her professional career and away from scandals. However, for the past few weeks, her name has been resonating strongly.

Last Tuesday, February 4, Gema López did not hesitate to expose the "double life" that Iker Casillas led during his marriage to Sara Carbonero. Additionally, the co-host of Espejo Público claimed that during that time, he had an affair with Lara Dibildos.

Now, with this bomb resonating strongly, all eyes have turned back to her. And all because of the commotion caused around Terelu Campos and her theatrical debut.

As it has emerged, the collaborator of ¡De Viernes! is making her stage debut with the play Santa Lola, a comedy in which she will play one of the leading roles.

A piece of news that, to the surprise of many, has caused a wave of criticism that has ended up affecting Lara Dibildos, the producer of this project. For this reason, a team from Europa Press wanted to ask her directly about this scandal.

Lara Dibildos Speaks Out About the Scandal That Has Come to Light After Her Story with Iker Casillas

Everything indicates that the comedy produced by Lara Dibildos and written, directed, and starred by César Lucendo will arrive in theaters next April. However, the first criticisms of this project have already begun to emerge, especially toward Terelu Campos, one of its protagonists.

For this reason, the actress and television presenter did not hesitate to distance herself from this scandal. So much so that, according to what she stated to the aforementioned news agency, this decision was made by the director and author of the play.

"You should ask César Lucendo," Lara Dibildos stated emphatically. However, Iker Casillas's supposed special friend had no problem sharing with reporters how María Teresa Campos's daughter is preparing for her role.

As Lara has assured, her protagonist has already started rehearsals: "She is rehearsing". Additionally, she is completely convinced that the audience will change their opinion when they see Terelu on stage. "The audience will enjoy it a lot, for sure," she added.

Finally, Lara Dibildos confessed that this time she preferred not to give any advice to her great friend: "I don't give her advice. She now has to do her rehearsal work and it will come".