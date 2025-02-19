Sasha, Shakira's Youngest Son, Stars in an Unexpected News: 'he's A…'

There is no doubt that, in recent days, Shakira has become one of the protagonists of social media, but now the eyes are on her son, Sasha. All because of the latest and unexpected news he has starred in: "He's just another fan."

It was last Sunday, February 16, when the Colombian artist raised all the alarms after confirming her latest and concerning health setback. According to reports, the Barranquilla native had to be admitted to a hospital in Lima due to severe abdominal pain the day before.

| Europa Press

The magnitude of her ailment was such that Shakira had no choice but to announce, through a statement, the cancellation of her concert in the Peruvian capital:

"I regret to inform you that last night I had to go to the emergency room due to an abdominal condition and I am hospitalized at this moment. The doctors attending to me have informed me that I am not in a condition to perform a concert tonight."

| Instagram, Shakira

However, despite this bad news, Shakira was discharged from the hospital in time to attend the concert she had scheduled for Monday, February 17.

Now, it has been her son Sasha who has become the center of attention. All after some endearing images of him at his mother's show began circulating on social media.

Sasha, Shakira's Youngest Son, Becomes the Center of Attention

This Monday, Shakira left all her fans truly surprised with the vitality and dedication she showed on stage, despite her recent health issues. However, the one who truly managed to win the hearts of her followers was Sasha.

| Europa Press

The 10-year-old and his older brother traveled to Peru with their mother to enjoy the last stop of her tour. It was then that several concert attendees managed to record the singer's youngest son enjoying the show as "just another fan."

So much so that, during these days, an endearing video starring Shakira's youngest son has been circulating on social media. In it, we can see the child enthusiastically singing some of his mother's hits and nodding his head to the rhythm of the music.

In these images, we can also see the little one dressed in a white t-jersey and wearing over-ear headphones to protect his ears from the loud sound of the speakers.

As expected, Sasha's revealing video quickly went viral, all thanks to the wave of views it has received in recent hours. Additionally, several social media users have wanted to share their opinions with the rest of this community.

"Look how the little one enjoys watching his mother on stage. You can see how they love and admire Shakira," assured a user on X. "Sasha is definitely going to be the new prince of pop," joked another netizen.