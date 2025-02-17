Rosanna Zanetti, David Bisbal's Wife, Takes the Definitive Step: 'Yesterday Was a Day…'

Rosanna Zanetti didn't think twice when taking the definitive step regarding one of the major disagreements she had with the businesswoman, Elena Tablada. Through Instagram, David Bisbal's wife celebrated a very special date with her followers: “Yesterday was a colorful day full of light.”

It was in June 2011 when the singer and the jewelry designer decided to end their relationship after five years together and a daughter in common. Since then, they have been involved in several conflicts, although now everything points to them having made peace.

However, their biggest conflict occurred in 2019, when David Bisbal didn't hesitate to go to court to file a lawsuit against his ex-partner. This was because he believed Elena Tablada was using their daughter Ella's image to promote various advertising brands.

Finally, the judge ruled in favor of the Almerian artist, which is why the businesswoman had to stop sharing content featuring her daughter on social media. Nevertheless, despite this prohibition, some time later Rosanna Zanetti published some photos with the minor.

As expected, this gesture sparked a war between them. So much so that David Bisbal's ex didn't take long to publicly question the decision made by the model.

Now, Rosanna Zanetti has taken the definitive step and has published several images of Ella on her social media again. However, there is a significant reason: the young girl's 15th birthday.

Rosanna Zanetti Takes the Definitive Step and Shares New Photos of David Bisbal's Daughter

Without fear of the reaction that Elena Tablada might have, Rosanna Zanetti has returned to her Instagram profile with a new and revealing post featuring Ella.

This Saturday, February 15, David Bisbal's firstborn turned 15, a date she celebrated with all her loved ones. And proof of this is the latest post shared by the Venezuelan model.

In it, we can see a series of images from the great party that Rosanna Zanetti and the singer prepared for Ella. As can be seen in the snapshots, the celebration didn't lack balloons, lots of color, and a large cake made especially for the birthday girl.

However, what caught the attention of netizens the most were the beautiful words that David Bisbal's wife dedicated to the young girl for her birthday:

“Yesterday was a colorful, fun day full of light, like the birthday girl, Ella. I can't believe it's already been 15 years, and to think that when I met her she was Matteo's age. Happy B-Day, Princess.”