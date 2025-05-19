Rocío Flores breaks down: far from Rocío Carrasco and doing something she never imagined

Rocío Flores decided in September 2022 to step away from the media and embark on new projects that have nothing to do with what she had done until then. After the airing of the docuseries starring her mother Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva, the young woman dedicated herself to selling beauty and personal care products. This week Rocío Flores organized an event to foster connection among her partners, a meeting in which Antonio David Flores's daughter had a very emotional moment.

The influencer couldn't hold back tears as she thanked her colleagues for their presence at this retreat. Flores was moved to confirm that many people are betting on her and her project. "I felt that I had something to offer someone," expressed Rocío.

The emotional moment starring Rocío Flores in which she can't help but cry

In response to her tears, some participants stood up to encourage her, reminding her that "even stones cry."

The content creator reflected on this meeting on social media where she shared several photos of what she describes as an "unbelievable retreat." A gathering that took place in Sierra Nevada and exceeded all expected expectations.

| Instagram, @rotrece

The granddaughter of Rocío Jurado, who has been estranged from her mother for years, titled her post with a message full of meaning. "Surround yourself with people who vibrate like you," could be read on her wall. Words that make it clear that Flores has found her place in this international firm dedicated to selling cosmetic products.

This businesswoman, as she defines herself on Instagram, has been able to reinvent herself. Marked by the weight of a surname like her maternal family's, the young woman broke with her media persona when she left her job on El Programa de Ana Rosa.

Rocío Flores has found a niche away from her mother and television

Settled in Málaga near her father and her siblings David and Lola, Rocío has managed to make social media and her role as a salesperson her livelihood. After many years making headlines and hours of content in different programs, Flores chose to take a step back as her father also did.

"It destabilized me a lot, a lot, and the best thing I could do was take my time and follow my path," Rocío said about her television phase. The former contestant of Supervivientes 2017 now enjoys her day-to-day life, her boyfriend Manuel Bedmar, and her inseparable dog Roma, the true queen of her home.

On the horizon, there are no signs of any rapprochement with her mother. Interestingly, Rocío Carrasco, who was away from the spotlight for two decades, seems to be following the opposite path to her daughter. After reappearing on Telecinco, Rocío Jurado's daughter was seen a few days ago as the star signing of La Familia de la Tele, on Televisión Española.