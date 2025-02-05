Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno's pact in the middle of the pregnancy: it's the best for everyone

Everything points to Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno having reached an important agreement in the middle of their pregnancy, and proof of this has been their latest public appearance. It seems the couple believes it's best not to talk further about Anabel Pantoja's issue to the press.

It was last January 11 when all the alarms went off around this media-savvy family, all due to the worrying and mysterious hospital admission of little Alma. Since then, information related to the minor hasn't stopped.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Although initially focused on the unknown health status of the baby, for the past week the spotlight has been on her parents. As confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands, an investigation has been opened against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez.

Through a statement, this body assures that the Investigative Court number 4 of San Bartolomé has initiated this procedure after detecting certain contradictions. For this reason, they intend to clarify what really caused the injuries to the minor.

| Instagram, @asraf_beno

Furthermore, and as if this weren't enough, Lecturas has just confirmed exclusively that the case's instruction could be extended for up to six more months. During this time, it is expected that statements will be taken from the parents, their closest relatives, the doctors, and any other witnesses.

Now, amid all the commotion caused around the influencer and her partner, Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have reappeared before the media. However, for the sake of their family, both have chosen to ignore the reporters' questions.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno reach an agreement: remain silent regarding Anabel's latest controversy

Just a few hours ago, Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno reappeared publicly in their car. A moment that a Europa Press team took advantage of to ask them a series of questions about the latest controversy surrounding their family.

However, the television collaborator decided to react with total indifference. While her husband left the vehicle to run an errand in the area, she preferred to remain inside, with a very serious and impassive expression.

| Europa Press

With her eyes fixed on her phone and ignoring the reporters' questions, Isa Pantoja decided to remain silent. So much so that when asked if Anabel's circle distrusts David, she chose not to defend the Cordoban, leaving this rumor in the air.

A few days ago, the focus shifted to the physiotherapist, as he was the one present when little Alma suffered the crisis that took her straight to the hospital. Since then, although the influencer has remained by her partner's side, a worrying rumor has begun to circulate.

As assured on Espejo Público, Isa Pantoja's cousin's circle wouldn't trust David. Additionally, they would question the version he gave about what happened to little Alma that day.