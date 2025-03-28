It's Official: Kiko Hernández Confirms Terelu Campos's Father's Open Secret

Kiko Hernández hasn't hidden the anger caused by Terelu's attitude on the 'Bridge of Emotions' before leaving Survivors. The collaborator of Not Even If We Were criticized on his show that Alejandra Rubio's mother decided to talk about a delicate topic now that her mother is no longer around. Hernández also revealed that what Terelu has said about her father is something that has been known for a long time.

Fran Antón's husband, once again, highlighted the differences he has with the eldest of the Campos sisters. The Madrid native has shown many times that Terelu is not exactly someone he admires. "Terelu has become the most ridiculous character on television," the collaborator explained about his former colleague.

Kiko recalled his time on the Telecinco magazine show where they both worked. "She knew how to measure her interventions very well, she knew very well where she was, where she wasn't. Right now, she has become the most freakish character," Hernández said a few weeks ago.

Kiko Hernández Doesn't Approve of What Terelu Did Before Leaving Survivors

After analyzing Terelu's intervention before leaving Survivors, Kiko criticized the attitude of Alejandra Rubio's mother. The woman from Málaga explained that her father wanted to make her mother responsible for the decision to end his life. "My mother was left alone with someone who wanted to make her guilty," the contestant noted.

According to the collaborator, these words were not appropriate at all. The actor also defended that if he had a pact with his mother and she passed away, he wouldn't break that pact. Kiko's stance once again contradicts Terelu's decision to speak openly about something that remains very present in her.

Next, it was Kiko Matamoros who shared his particular point of view. Marta López Álamo's husband hinted that things weren't exactly as Terelu presented them.

Terelu Opened Up About What She Experienced After Her Father's Death

Seeing that her colleague didn't delve further into the topic, it was María Patiño who took the floor. The presenter then suggested that the fact that María Teresa Campos moved to Madrid with her daughters might have been, in a way, the trigger for what happened.

Carmen Borrego's sister, meanwhile, wanted to reveal to the audience feelings that she hadn't dared to share publicly until now. "I've learned to love him," she assured about her father who passed away in 1984. "It took 25 years to forgive him, but I can't forget everything, I'm sorry," she admitted very emotionally.

The panelist wanted to make it clear, however, that if her father intended for her mother to feel guilty about that event, he ultimately didn't succeed. "My sister and I didn't allow it. My mother only brought happiness to her family and her daughters," she stated firmly.