It's Official: They Reveal David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Complicated Decision

David and Victoria Beckham have made headlines after making a decision that is being widely discussed. The couple decided to appear on social media while the former lover of the English footballer gave a television interview. A post in which David Beckham appeared in a video picking radishes while his wife laughed at him.

The way the couple appeared in a video while Rebecca Loos recalled the infidelity that occupied so many hours in various talk shows is striking.

The former nanny of Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, the footballer's eldest sons, revealed some secrets previously unknown about the affair she had with him. "It was a bit hard to say no after a while and a couple of drinks," Loos admitted on ¡De Viernes!.

The Controversial Decision of David and Victoria Beckham While Rebecca Loos Appears on ¡De Viernes!

Meanwhile, David Beckham, unaware of the Spanish woman's statements, was shown kneeling practicing gardening. An audiovisual document that was recorded by Victoria herself. "I think the radishes are ready," the former athlete assessed.

Victoria Beckham's husband, dressed in a gray t-jersey, shorts, light socks, white sneakers, and an orange hat, seemed comfortable in his role.

"You look good," reacted the mother of his four children while he was about to pick the vegetables. "Do I look good? No, I look terrible," he replied ironically.

| Europa Press

Then the former Spice Girl added: "You know you're married to a fashion icon, right?" The couple continued joking, and at one point, David wanted to tell his wife that gardening is "good for the mind."

In reality, the Beckham couple is more than accustomed to living with controversies like the one caused in their day with Rebecca Loos's statements. The Spanish woman gave an interview to the aforementioned Telecinco show and provided details about how David Beckham went from being her boss to her lover.

David and Victoria Beckham Use Humor Amid the Controversy

Specifically, she revealed what happened one night when David was in Asia training with Real Madrid. Then she told him that Victoria had told her that the two of them couldn't communicate. The former footballer's response was clear: "We don't have to tell anyone."

What followed is well known. He insisted, and she eventually gave in: "We got into the car with his driver and a group of friends. We dropped them off at their hotel, and when we were alone, we kissed," Rebecca Loos recounted.

| Telecinco

She added: "We had a great time." The guest on ¡De Viernes! explained that for two weeks they saw each other quite a bit and had several intimate encounters at the hotel.

A relationship that, although it lasted a short time, has given much to talk about. Proof of this is that more than two decades later, the Spanish woman is making headlines again for that event.