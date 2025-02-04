Nobody expected Lolita Flores's confession on 'TardeAR': 'My family…'

The set of TardeAR experienced an unexpected moment, Frank Blanco paused the current affairs table to make an important announcement. A new collaborator joined the society section, and the host confessed that the person in question was a relative of one of the panelists present: Lolita Flores. Although it was Lolita Flores who surprised all her colleagues by confessing that the new collaborator is actually not from: "My family because we are not blood-related."

When Frank Blanco announced that her relative was on set, glances went around the table of collaborators. Suddenly, Lolita Flores raised her hand, the artist smiled before standing up.

| Europa Press

With an emotional gesture, she confirmed that she was the one who had a special bond with the new collaborator of the program. But her confession didn't end there.

Nobody expected Lolita Flores's confession on TardeAR

Lolita Flores surprised everyone with her words: "She is not from my family because we are not blood-related. But she is family because her mother and mine are like sisters, so we are like cousins," she declared with emotion. The set reacted with astonishment, nobody expected that explanation.

At that moment, everyone understood who she was talking about. With a big smile, Lolita introduced her great friend: Charo Vega.

| Telecinco

The collaborator entered the set to applause. Lolita couldn't contain her emotion and hugged her tightly. The complicity between them was evident from the first moment.

Lolita Flores is delighted with her friend's addition to the TardeAR team

This new professional challenge has meant a lot to Charo Vega. It has been an important step in her life, especially after recently losing Tony Aravaca, her ex-husband. Despite the pain, she has assured that she is willing to move forward and feels happy with this opportunity.

| Telecinco

Meanwhile, Lolita Flores has shown enthusiasm for her friend's addition to the program. Lolita Flores confessed that she is happy to be able to share a work area with her great friend.

With the sincerity that characterizes her, she confirmed: "I love her very much." Her words closed a moment of great emotion on the set of TardeAR. Now Lolita Flores and Charo will be able to share more moments of intimacy and great friendship in the halls of Telecinco.