No One Expected What David Beckham Has Revealed About Victoria Beckham's Mother

David Beckham, at 49 years old, remains an icon of style and elegance. His new underwear campaign for the brand Boss has caused a stir on social media. However, what no one expected was the reaction from his mother-in-law, Jackie Adams.

In a recent interview, Beckham shared an anecdote that no one expected to hear. His mother-in-law revealed to him that she and her friends watched his campaign very closely. She even admitted that they zoomed in on the images to observe the details more precisely.

| Redes sociales

"She told me they were able to see everything by zooming in on my underwear," David Beckham confessed with laughter. The former footballer admitted that the situation was a bit awkward. "Then I thought: 'Well, then don't zoom in,'" he recalled with humor.

The photos from the campaign are the work of renowned photographers Mert and Marcus. In them, he models two underwear designs, one in black and the other in white. The session was launched on the last Thursday of January and quickly became a trend.

Victoria Beckham shared one of the images on Instagram. In the post, Beckham can be seen posing from the neck down. The designer joined the photo with the message: "My boss."

He himself confessed that he thought about quitting modeling underwear. However, upon receiving the proposal from Boss and the involvement of Mert and Marcus, he decided to accept. "I just couldn't say no," he explained to People magazine.

| Europa Press

For the session, David Beckham underwent intense training. For 14 weeks, he avoided certain foods and drinks to maintain his physique. "I gave up good food and wine for a while," he commented.

Beyond his career as a model and entrepreneur, he remains a reference in sports. His talent at Manchester United, Real Madrid and other teams left an indelible mark. His skill in free kicks and his vision of the game are still remembered.

The Beckham Family Is in a Good Moment

In addition to his legacy in football, David Beckham managed to build an image outside of sports. He became a fashion icon and a reference for male style. His impact on the entertainment world remains strong.

Over the years, he has demonstrated a constant commitment to taking care of his body. Although he no longer plays professionally, he maintains a demanding exercise routine. His discipline has been key to continuing to look fit.

On his social media, Beckham often shares parts of his workouts. In one of his most recent videos, he showed how he starts his day. His followers were impressed with his morning routine.

| Europa Press

In the video, he is seen in his personal gym. He begins with strength exercises, using weights for his chest and shoulders. Then, he does sit-ups and heavy rope training.

The rope exercise, known as battle rope, is particularly demanding. David Beckham showed how it leaves him breathless. In the clip, he is seen stepping out for air after the intense activity.

His followers reacted with messages of admiration and humor. "That gym is amazing, someday I'll have one like it," commented one user. "So similar to my routine... said no one ever," joked another.

However, his son Romeo Beckham also made a playful comment. "Is that all you're lifting?" he asked mockingly. David Beckham didn't stay silent and replied: "Where have you been all week?"

What he revealed about his mother-in-law has been an unexpected twist in the campaign's promotion. Meanwhile Beckham continues to cause a sensation, his family also adds a touch of humor. Without a doubt, the former footballer remains a relevant figure in the entertainment world.