Morgana, Daughter of Mario Vargas Llosa, Breaks Her Silence and Confirms the Strange News

Morgana Llosa has broken her silence to confirm the strange news related to the death of her father, Mario Vargas Llosa. The writer has passed away at 89 years old in Peru surrounded by his family and closest friends. The unusual aspect of what happened is that, as Morgana pointed out in her statement, "no public ceremony will be held."

Both Morgana and her siblings have expressed their father's desire to be farewelled in an intimate and private act. They also explain that his remains will be cremated, "according to his will." This way, the Nobel Prize-winning family fulfills his last wishes.

Morgana Llosa Confirms Mario Vargas Llosa's Last Wish

This morning, the literary world woke up to the sad news of Mario Vargas Llosa's passing. The 89-year-old writer passed away at his home in Peru on Sunday, April 13. Vargas Llosa had been away from the media world for years, enjoying his family and the country where he was born.

His daughter, Morgana Llosa, shared the statement early this morning with which both she and Álvaro announced Mario's passing. In it, the strange news related to the writer was also confirmed: "no public ceremony will be held."

In life, Mario Vargas Llosa was a central figure in Latin American literature and political thought. He actively participated in public colloquiums, and his relationship with Isabel Preysler made him a character in the gossip columns. However, in recent years and coinciding with the breakup with Isabel, Mario stepped away from the media spotlight.

He always valued keeping his distance and preserving his personal space by staying away from unnecessary media exposure. Now, with his passing, Morgana and her brothers, Álvaro and Gonzalo, are willing to continue preserving their father's privacy.

Vargas Llosa's last wish was "not to hold any public ceremony" after his death, and so it will be. The absence of a ceremony reflects the desire of those around him to honor his memory in an intimate way and to be remembered for his literary work. Thus, Mario will be remembered for his richness and depth, rather than for media events.

Morgana Llosa Reveals That Mario Vargas Llosa Will Be Cremated

The death of Mario Vargas Llosa has shocked all media outlets. It was only a few months ago that he celebrated his 89th birthday surrounded by his family. Vargas Llosa's public figure was for years a beacon for millions of readers, faithful followers of his works.

However, by the writer's express wish, his fans will not have the opportunity to bid him a final farewell. Many admirers will lament the absence of a public tribute, but the family trusts that his last will will be respected.

"We trust that we will have the space and privacy to say goodbye in the company of family and close friends," the statement from Morgana notes. Additionally, the Peruvian writer's daughter has also confirmed that "his remains will be cremated," "according to his will."

As such, there will be no lying in state or an open funeral for the public to say goodbye to Vargas Llosa. Instead, family and closest friends will hold a private act to bid him a final farewell.

Both Morgana and her siblings and mother, Patricia Vargas, who was very close to Mario in recent years, understand the consternation over his passing. "His departure will sadden his family, his friends, and his readers around the world," the statement reads. "But we hope they find comfort in the fact that he enjoyed a long, adventurous, and fruitful life," they note.