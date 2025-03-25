Mette-Marit Makes a Painful Decision After Her Worst Health Prognosis Is Confirmed

Norway's Crown Princess, Mette-Marit, has returned to the media spotlight following an announcement that has caused concern both in her country and abroad. Through an official statement, the Norwegian Royal House reported that the princess will be on medical leave due to the worsening of the chronic lung disease she has suffered from for years.

The decision has not been easy, but it responds to an urgent need: to prioritize her health in the face of the progression of the pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed in 2018. Since then, Mette-Marit has tried to maintain an active institutional life. However, in recent times her condition has increasingly limited her participation in public events.

Pulmonary Fibrosis: A Silent Battle

Pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive and incurable disease that causes the hardening of the lungs due to the appearance of scar tissue. This process reduces respiratory capacity and generates chronic fatigue, constant physical discomfort, and difficulties in performing daily activities.

Although Mette-Marit has spoken on several occasions about her diagnosis, she has always intended to continue fulfilling her duties as crown princess. However, the latest medical reviews have forced a change in that course.

Mette-Marit's Absence from the Leipzig Book Fair

Last Monday, the Royal House announced that Mette-Marit will not be able to attend the Leipzig International Book Fair, a significant event because Norway is this year's guest country. Her presence was confirmed, but it had to be canceled after experiencing an increase in the symptoms of her disease. In the same statement, it was explained that Mette-Marit will remain on leave for at least two weeks.

Her medical team has recommended complete rest, which implies a complete reorganization of her short- and medium-term activities. This decision comes after it was confirmed, at the beginning of March, that the deterioration of her health was more severe than expected. According to sources close to the institution, Mette-Marit experiences constant physical discomfort, which even limits her ability to perform personal activities.

Emotional Impact and Complex Family Context

Beyond the physical aspect, this new setback adds to an especially difficult personal period. Last December, her eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, was accused of several alleged sexual offenses, which caused a major media scandal and a crisis within the Royal Family.

Mette-Marit then confessed that the year had been very hard, both for her and her surroundings, and revealed that they had sought psychological help to cope with the situation. The emotional strain, combined with the burden of her illness, has made a prolonged pause in her institutional duties inevitable.

Since joining the Norwegian Royal Family, Mette-Marit has been a figure who has garnered sympathy for her naturalness and, far from protocols, has managed to connect with people. Now, by temporarily stepping away from public life, Mette-Marit shows that, even from a position of privilege, it is legitimate to recognize limitations and take time to heal. The uncertainty about her condition continues, but popular support remains strong.