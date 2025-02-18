Maximum Outrage Over What Ana De Armas Has Done After Her Date With Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas has been harshly criticized for the latest thing she did with the Spanish press after details of her date with Tom Cruise came to light. An attitude that has caused great indignation on the show Aruser@s.

Although Ana has been in a romantic relationship with Manuel Anido for some time, this well-known actress set off all the alarms last Valentine's Day. And all after photos of her having dinner with the star of Mission Impossible came to light.

As expected, in recent days, a great stir has been caused around Ana de Armas. So much so that the media have not hesitated to delve further into the matter.

Taking advantage of the actress's stay in Madrid with her current romantic partner, reporters wanted to ask her about the nature of her relationship with Tom Cruise. However, her response was not as expected.

Ana de Armas chose not to show her best side to the media. A gesture for which she has been harshly criticized on the well-known La Sexta show, Aruser@s.

"Ana de Armas, who has reappeared with her boyfriend after her photos with Tom Cruise. Then, when they caught her on the street, she played dumb with an accent that sometimes reminds you of Elsa Pataky," Alfonso Arús said with some irony.

After hearing the first jab from the television host, Tatiana Arús wanted to speak on the matter. According to the television collaborator, the only thing Ana de Armas lacked was "making the gesture that words come out in English and not in Spanish."

Meanwhile, she had no qualms about pointing out that while being followed through the streets of Madrid, the actress decided to hide her face. Additionally, when asked about her date with Tom Cruise, she avoided commenting on it by all means.

"I'm freaking out with you here, I'm not going to talk to you, I have nothing to say, that's enough," were the exact words Ana de Armas said. Statements that, as expected, have caused great indignation.

So much so that Alfonso Arús didn't think twice about dedicating a new reproach to Ana de Armas in front of the viewers:

"You're not going to talk to us, but then you'll go to an American late-night show and the first thing they'll ask you will be: 'How was the dinner?'... And you'll give all kinds of details, which is what always happens. Well, that's it."