Maximum happiness for 'Crims' by Carles Porta due to the invaluable news of the audience

The program Crims, directed and presented by Carles Porta, once again demonstrated its great appeal among the Catalan audience. In its latest broadcast, TV3's true crime show led the night with a 22.3% audience share and 435,000 viewers.

According to data provided by television analyst Rocco Steinhäuser, the most-watched moment of the program occurred at 10:39 PM. This way, it reached a 24.2% share with 467,000 viewers.

This peak in viewership demonstrates the enormous interest that the documentary series continues to generate, combining a carefully crafted narrative with unparalleled journalistic rigor. It is worth remembering that the episode addressed the case of Carme Blanch, who was murdered in Vilassar de Dalt in 2010.

Maximum happiness for Crims by Carles Porta

One of the most notable data points is the audience's loyalty, which stood at 78.7%. This means that the majority of viewers who started watching the program stayed until the end. It is an achievement that few formats can boast of.

The age analysis shows that the program is especially popular among those over 44 years old, a segment of the audience that remains hooked on crime stories. Additionally, according to the data, women led in audience share compared to men.

| 3Cat

A chilling case

On November 12, 2010, Carme was found dead in her bed, stabbed while she slept. The scene was shocking: her sheet was soaked in blood, and her body had multiple wounds.

Suspicions fell on Joan, her husband, but without conclusive evidence, the case progressed slowly. In March 2011, he was arrested, although he was released with charges. The news shocked his surroundings and sowed doubts among his close ones.

| TV3

The investigation revealed a key element: Joan maintained a hidden relationship with Sandra, his parents' caregiver. His desire to be with her and the ambition to inherit Carme's assets became the motive for the crime.

An unexpected detail further linked Sandra to the murder: Carme's dragonfly brooch was found in her possession. This finding closed the case, showing her involvement in the tragic event.

| 3Cat

An unstoppable phenomenon on TV3

The success of Crims is no surprise. Since its premiere, the program has become a benchmark of the true crime genre in Catalonia, with well-documented cases and impeccable production. Additionally, its impact has transcended television.

With this data, it is clear that Crims remains one of the pillars of TV3's programming. Its ability to captivate the viewer and its impeccable production keep it at the top of prime time, confirming that interest in real crimes is more alive than ever.