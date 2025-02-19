Maximum Happiness After Lara Álvarez's Announcement About Perico Durán: 'i Want…'

After years of avoiding by all means speaking publicly about her love life, Lara Álvarez has taken an important step. The followers of the presenter couldn't be happier after hearing her latest announcement about Perico Durán: "I want to normalize my relationship."

There is no doubt that Lara is going through one of her happiest stages, both personally and professionally. A situation that has coincided with her departure from Mediaset España.

For years, Lara Álvarez became one of the star faces, not only of that audiovisual company but also of one of its major television formats: Supervivientes. A reality show that, as she herself has expressed on several occasions, prevented her from keeping her romantic relationships afloat.

However, now that this stage has come to an end, the communicator has given free rein to love. And proof of this is her current romantic relationship with Perico Durán.

It was in November 2024 when, after several rumors, Lara Álvarez made her relationship with the pilot official through social media. A person she has known for more than 13 years.

Now, after taking this important step, the television presenter has broken her silence again, and she has done so in the magazine Semana. Visibly excited about her relationship with Perico Durán, the communicator has made it clear that, from now on, "I want to normalize my relationship."

Lara Álvarez Makes an Important Announcement About Her Romantic Relationship with Perico Durán

This Wednesday, February 19, Lara Álvarez has become one of the main protagonists of the cover of Semana. In this latest issue, the communicator has opened up like never before to talk about her relationship with the pilot Perico Durán.

After stating that she is tired of hiding her love life and that, from now on, she wants to normalize her relationship, the television presenter has been very clear about her feelings.

"I'm already 38 years old. We must give normality to each one's personal life. I have a partner, I'm happy," Lara Álvarez has clearly stated, thus confirming her relationship with Perico Durán.

However, this is not the first time Lara has spoken openly about her romantic relationship to a media outlet. Last February 14, the Asturian assured during an interview for Informalia that she is "very happy":

"It's absurd to deny our relationship and I even think it's fair to share my happiness because I also receive a lot of affection from the media.[…]From the current tranquility, I'm trying to enjoy this moment of getting to know each other calmly. Without the anxiety of knowing you're going to an island for four months."