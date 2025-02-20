María Patiño Reveals Something About Carmen Borrego That Can Change Everything Very Quickly

María Patiño surprises viewers again by revealing unexpected information about Carmen Borrego. According to the presenter, a new disagreement has occurred between the television collaborator and her sister, Terelu Campos.

As confirmed by the Galician journalist on Ni que fuéramos, the Campos sisters are not going through their best moment. The origin of this new conflict is directly related to the play that Alejandra Rubio's mother is going to star in soon.

A few days ago, the unexpected turn in the professional career of Carmen Borrego's sister came to light. It has been revealed that Terelu is debuting on stage with one of the leading roles in Santa Lola, a comedy directed by César Lucendo and produced by Lara Dibildos.

However, despite the excitement with which she faces this new project, the collaborator of ¡De Viernes! has not been able to avoid criticism. This is why, according to María Patiño, a new estrangement between her and her sister has been triggered.

During the latest broadcast of Ni que fuéramos, its presenter left the rest of the collaborators speechless by revealing unexpected information on the matter. This detail could completely change the relationship between Carmen Borrego and Terelu Campos.

María Patiño Reveals Unexpected Information About Carmen Borrego: "She's Mad as a Hatter"

As confirmed by María Patiño, Carmen Borrego is very angry with her older sister for being the last to find out about her new audiovisual project:

"What I can tell you, and I'm eager for them to deny it, is that Carmen Borrego is one of the last people to find out and she's mad as a hatter."

Judging by María Patiño's words, José María's mother was not pleased to learn about Terelu Campos's new work project from the press. So much so that she was completely unaware of all the details related to this stage work.

Carmen Borrego had no knowledge of absolutely anything: neither the offer she received, nor her decision to accept it, nor the negotiations they carried out. On the other hand, she also didn't know what role she would play or the details of the promotion.

In fact, she was completely unaware that her sister had been rehearsing for some time to prepare for the premiere of the play produced by Lara Dibildos. In summary, she knew absolutely nothing, as María Patiño pointed out.

However, the truth is that Terelu has kept this matter secret to avoid possible leaks. This is why she decided to hide her upcoming moves from her closest circle, which includes Carmen Borrego.