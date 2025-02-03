María Patiño reveals the origin of the injuries that Anabel Pantoja's daughter had

The Superior Court of Justice has confirmed, through a statement, the opening of an investigation into Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez following their daughter's hospitalization. This information has caused a great stir, one of the main questions being why the court's informative note was released. María Patiño on Ni que fuéramos has spoken about this topic and has finally confessed the origin of the injuries that Anabel Pantoja's daughter had.

The official statement explained that the intervention of Justice is due to the hospital's referral to the court of a report on Alma's condition. This information has caused various reactions and speculations about the Pantoja family's situation.

According to Anabel Pantoja's version, her daughter suffered a specific crisis on January 9. During her hospitalization, the medical team activated the pertinent protocol. Since then, the investigation has been ongoing.

María Patiño talks about the investigation of Anabel Pantoja

Numerous television programs have addressed the case, among them, Ni que fuéramos. In this television space, details about the injuries the minor had and the ongoing investigation have been revealed.

María Patiño, the program's host, has shared key information about the case. "The investigation continues, the origin of the injuries is known and understood. What is wanted to know is who," Patiño stated, her words have had a great impact on the audience.

Additionally, she explained why the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands made its statement public. "During next weekend, the court has spoken to clarify why it issued that statement in the first place. The reason is that the well-being of the minor must prevail, regardless of the parents' surnames or names," the host stated.

María Patiño finally clarifies the origin of the injuries that Anabel Pantoja's daughter had

Finally, María Patiño revealed a decisive piece of information. "The origin of the injuries is known and it is understood that it was something accidental," she declared on her program. This confession has marked a turning point in the case.

According to her words, the bruises that Alma presented during her hospitalization were the result of an accident. However, the investigation continues to determine who caused said accident.

The case remains open. The Pantoja family faces difficult times. The public remains expectant for new developments in the investigation.