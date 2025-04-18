María del Monte Breaks Her Silence Away from Inmaculada Casal and Reveals the Truth

María del Monte made a public reappearance last Saturday in Málaga for the Holy Week processions. The singer, who this time was not accompanied by her wife, journalist Inmaculada Casal, allowed herself to be photographed next to the Cautivo, of whom she is a fervent devotee. An occasion where Antonio Tejado's aunt was adamant: "No one needs to talk to you about the Cautivo, He calls you."

A year ago, the Sevillian saw how Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo didn't go out to the streets of Málaga due to the rain. A more than sufficient reason for María del Monte to now attend her appointment with the Lord of Málaga to venerate Him.

| Instagram, @mariadelmonte_oficial

Happy and smiling, the artist couldn't contain the emotion these significant dates produce in her. María del Monte also revealed in a recent interview that she has a weakness for a Christ "that I found one day 38 years ago, by chance, when I came here to work."

That was the first moment when the Sevillian discovered what she defines as "magic." The former winner of the television contest Gente Joven is unable to know if she noticed the Cautivo or vice versa.

María del Monte Decides to Open Up in the Absence of Her Wife Inmaculada Casal

"It's a doubt I'll always have. I only know that He calls me and here I am," she acknowledged. She then hinted at the convenience of "listening to ourselves a little inside, not abandoning ourselves, and knowing where we feel good."

| Europa Press

The truth is that the artist had an absolutely casual encounter with the Cautivo. "I was coming to the Málaga Palacio hotel by car. That impacted me, captivated me, and is part of my important things," she assured a few days ago.

Almost four decades after that moment, María del Monte considers that what that image has given her is health. Meanwhile, she offers Him "affection, faith, trust, love..."

María del Monte Has Shared What the Cautivo of Málaga Means to Her

Amid this reflection, María del Monte wanted to highlight the importance of stopping: "We don't stop to love ourselves." According to her, Holy Week is an opportunity to remember that we must be more united. "In fact, there's a term called brotherhood," the artist pointed out, "what kind of brotherhood is made when it's not practiced?"

A relationship she has managed to establish with the Cautivo, to whom she feels very connected. "Logically, we understand each other. I'm the one who talks, and He listens," she concluded.

While the bond between María del Monte and the Cautivo is very special, she acknowledges that she couldn't sing to Him. Only once, at the Málaga Fair, did she dedicate a few verses to Him.

| RTVE

That was improvisation at a concert she gave at the Cortijo de Torres auditorium. However, it didn't go further, as the emotion is such that, as she herself explained, "my mouth goes dry." A phrase that proves that for María del Monte, talking about the Cautivo is a big deal.