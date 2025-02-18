Laughter on 'espejo Público' After What Gonzalo Miró Has Said to Susanna Griso

Gonzalo Miró provoked a loud laugh on the set of Espejo Público after the latest and amusing comment he made to the show's host, Susanna Griso.

During the broadcast on Tuesday, February 18, the morning show collaborators dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing one of the latest investigations they have conducted.

In it, they focused on one of the issues that most concern citizens: the purchase of stolen goods online. Additionally, they shared with viewers a series of guidelines to detect this type of situation in time.

However, Susanna Griso had no qualms about slowing down the program's pace to point out with laughter a fact about Gonzalo Miró. As we could see yesterday, the journalist was not among the team of collaborators of Espejo Público.

Everything indicates that the communicator has Mondays off, which allows him to extend his weekend a bit longer. Nevertheless, adding a touch of humor to the discussion, the host hinted that there might be another reason behind her colleague's absence.

Gonzalo Miró and Susanna Griso Star in a Fun Exchange on 'Espejo Público': "Don't Come to Me with Nonsense"

Showcasing her good sense of humor, Susanna Griso took the liberty of playing a small joke on Gonzalo Miró. So much so that she claimed her colleague was absent on the first day of the week because he was feeling lazy.

Words that, as expected, caused an immediate reaction from the television collaborator. "I want to break that glass ceiling," the journalist assured her, provoking a loud laugh from his colleagues.

This way, Susanna Griso and Gonzalo Miró joked about the journalist's absence on Monday, giving us phrases like "don't come to me with nonsense."

Although she didn't mention it, everything indicates that the host's funny joke on Espejo Público is directly related to her colleague's latest birthday.

On February 13, Gonzalo Miró turned 44, a date he celebrated with all his loved ones. And proof of this is the latest post he shared on his social media.

Just one day after his birthday, Susanna Griso's colleague returned to his Instagram profile with a revealing post. In it, we can see a very smiling photo of him, a snapshot taken at the party he organized to celebrate his 44 springs.

In any case, there is no doubt that, despite having joked about his absence this Monday, Gonzalo Miró is going through one of his best moments, work-wise. And proof of this is how happy and motivated he is as he goes to work day after day.