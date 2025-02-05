Terelu Campos's latest move that has left Kiko Hernández KO'd: 'You're a...'

The program Ni que fuéramos has experienced an unexpected moment, Kiko Hernández has surprised everyone with a shocking revelation. Nobody expected it, and Kiko Hernández has revealed live the latest move by Terelu Campos. Additionally, Kiko Hernández has sent a message to Terelu Campos where he confessed: "You're a Top girl."

"Terelu called yesterday," the collaborator confessed. María Patiño, intrigued, wanted to know more. "Where did she call?" she asked.

Kiko Hernández left everyone speechless with his reply: "Here, to Ni que fuéramos." The surprise was total, nobody understood the reason for the call. María Patiño, insistent, wanted to know how Kiko knew: "And how do you know?" she asked.

Kiko Hernández reveals the great gesture Terelu Campos has made

The collaborator explained the context: "I found out because today was Gustavo's trial, her driver. I had to go as a protected witness. Meanwhile, Terelu called to say that today there was no trial," Kiko Hernández recounted.

Kiko's words left everyone speechless. His relationship with Terelu Campos has always been complicated. Nobody expected this gesture from her.

With his characteristic irony, Kiko reacted: "Thank you Terelu, I love you, it's clear you're a Top girl, you love me and I love you. Deep down we love each other. You've had the courtesy to call a colleague to let me know that today there was no trial, which by the way, he hasn't sued me," he said with laughter.

This unexpected gesture from Terelu has sparked much discussion. The program continued commenting on the surprising moment. The relationship between Terelu and Kiko could have taken an unexpected turn.

Nobody expected Terelu Campos's call to Kiko Hernández

The atmosphere on the set was one of pure disbelief. The collaborators debated Terelu's true intentions. Some believe it could be an approach, while others think she simply wanted to fulfill a moral duty.

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with comments about the event. Followers of both have shared their opinions on the unexpected call. Some have celebrated Terelu's gesture, while others have doubted her real intentions.

In the coming days, both are expected to clarify their stance. The program will continue analyzing the repercussions of this unexpected turn. Meanwhile, viewers are alert to Terelu and Kiko's next moves.