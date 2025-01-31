The latest about Antonio Tejado and María del Monte will surprise everyone: 'Very relevant'

Latest twist in the case of Antonio Tejado and María del Monte following their indictment for the assault on his aunt's home. The trial is about to take place and the magistrate has requested a "very relevant" piece of evidence to clarify Tejado's guilt or innocence. It involves the information contained in one of the accused's mobile phones.

The judge has required the complete extraction of all the information from the device, whose content is "an essential piece of evidence" for the case. This could determine Antonio's degree of involvement in the assault and whether or not he was the "mastermind" behind it.

| Mediaset

Breaking news about Antonio Tejado and María del Monte

The countdown to the trial that will pit Antonio Tejado against María del Monte for the assault on the artist's house has begun. The investigation is finalizing the last details to start the trial, which is expected in a few weeks.

In this regard, the latest news about Tejado and the singer is the request made by the magistrate. The judge has asked for the immediate extraction of the content of one of the suspects' phones. As highlighted, it is "an essential and very relevant piece of evidence" to clarify Antonio's guilt or innocence.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia

María del Monte's nephew, released on parole, was the first to provide his device for extraction. In it, conversations with his aunt were found where he insisted on knowing her movements and her valuables. This led to the belief that Tejado was obtaining valuable information for the assailants, hence he was pointed out as the "mastermind."

Fernando Velo maintains his client's innocence and claims he hasn'thing to do with the other accused. However, it has been confirmed that Tejado did speak with 'El Ruso,' the alleged leader of the gang, and a third person also involved. It is this other individual whom the magistrate has urged to make his mobile phone available for content extraction.

"It is an essential and very relevant piece of evidence for resolving the core of the matter," they state from the Diario de Sevilla. With this extraction, it could be known who participated in the assault and the subsequent "distribution of the stolen items."

Countdown for María del Monte and Antonio Tejado

Since being released on parole, Antonio Tejado has kept a low profile in front of the media. The Sevillian has gone to sign every two weeks at the courts in Seville but has never answered the press's questions.

His silence contrasts with the times when, while in prison, he proclaimed his innocence and denounced the harassment he was being subjected to. The collaborator has put everything in the hands of his lawyer, who maintains that everything pointing to Antonio is "mere conjecture."

| Europa Press

According to the lawyer, there is no solid evidence pointing to his client's involvement in the assault. On the other hand, María del Monte trusts the justice system and firmly believes that everything will be solved satisfactorily. As for whether she thinks her nephew could have been the "mastermind," she prefers to wait for the trial's resolution.

A trial expected in just a few weeks, now with an additional "very relevant" piece of evidence. As it has been known, obtaining this mobile device was not easy and had to be ordered "by brute force." This increases the interest in the information it may contain.

On February 28, the investigation phase will close, and a date for the oral trial will be set. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before we know whether Antonio Tejado is declared guilty or not.