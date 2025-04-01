King Felipe and Zarzuela Issue a Sad Statement Announcing Delicate News

Just a few hours ago, King Felipe and his team at Zarzuela issued a sad statement through social media. In it, the monarch officially addressed one of the latest tragedies that have occurred internationally.

Last Friday, March 28, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. So much so that, to date, all the images that have emerged are utterly devastating.

But, undoubtedly, the most lamentable are the human losses. As of today, the death toll already exceeds two thousand. However, rescue services have not ceased in their search for survivors among the rubble.

In the face of this tragedy, several well-known figures and institutions have spoken out. Now, King Felipe and Zarzuela have expressed their solidarity, sharing a sad statement on their social media in support of all the affected families.

King Felipe and Zarzuela Lament on Social Media What Happened in Myanmar and Thailand: "Our Support and Solidarity"

Both King Felipe and Doña Letizia are fully aware of the devastation affecting these two regions. For this reason, they did not hesitate to issue an official statement through their social media.

"Our support and solidarity with the people of Myanmar and Thailand after the terrible earthquake they have suffered," Zarzuela announced this Monday, March 31.

Additionally, keeping in mind the natural disaster that occurred a few months ago in Valencia, now King Felipe and his wife have wanted to show their support to the affected families:

"We join in the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and express our sincerest wishes for the recovery of those injured by this tragedy."

This is not the first time that King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have shown their total commitment to these types of causes, both nationally and internationally. An example of this was when, a few months ago, the DANA caused severe damage in Spain.

On that occasion, in addition to expressing their support, both personally visited the most affected areas by this storm as a show of their involvement and closeness.

Meanwhile, just like Felipe VI, King Charles III and his wife have also dedicated heartfelt words to all the victims of this earthquake. "To the people of Myanmar, my wife and I are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar."

"With its tragic loss of life and terrible damage to homes, buildings, and livelihoods... Not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries, and other places of worship," they add.