King Charles III Makes the Most Beautiful Decision with Camilla, Breaking Protocol

At a recent event at Clarence House, Charles III of England kept a low profile to give prominence to his wife, Queen Camilla. During the launch of the Queen's Reading Room Medal, the British monarch stayed in the background, while Camilla led the ceremony. The event presents an award aimed at recognizing those who promote literature and stories in their communities.

A Significant Gesture from Charles III Toward Camilla

When the Royal couple arrived at the event, it was Queen Camilla who led the way, descending the stairs of Clarence House with King Charles discreetly following beside her. While Camilla spoke about the importance of reading with the guests, Charles III stayed a few steps behind her, watching her with pride. Some of the guests present were Helena Bonham Carter and Miriam Margolyes.

During her speech, Queen Camilla highlighted the impact of books on society, firmly expressing: "Making life better is the main goal of my Reading Room. We believe that books contribute to a happier, healthier, and more connected society. We know, thanks to our scientific research, that reading provides invaluable benefits for mental and brain health."

The Launch of a Significant Literary Award

The event not only marked the beginning of the Queen's Reading Room Medal but also the celebration of the initiative's fourth anniversary. What started as a book club on Instagram has evolved into a charitable organization. The entity supports literature through various projects, including a major literary festival at Hampton Court Palace.

Camilla took the opportunity to remind that historical figures like George IV, a great admirer of Jane Austen, also had a deep relationship with literature. During the reception, the Queen showed the guests a copy of one of Austen's novels that George IV had acquired before its official publication.

Charles III's Role in Other Events

Although Charles III was present at this event to support his wife, it wasn't his only public appearance of the day. The monarch also attended a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, organized by his sister, Princess Anne, where the Butler Trust awards were presented. These awards recognize exceptional work in prisons, probation, and youth justice in the United Kingdom.

Princess Anne, as the event's president, was in charge of presenting the awards. Her brother, Charles III, took the opportunity to show his support for the Trust and his sister in her work. Charles III's gesture with Camilla once again reinforces the affirmation the monarch makes of his wife, not very accepted among other members of the Royal Family.