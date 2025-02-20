Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido's Daughters Break Their Silence: 'we're Very…'

During the latest broadcast of their new docu-reality, the daughters of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido broke their silence to reveal what they think of their parents. "We are very proud to have you," the young women stated, visibly moved.

This Wednesday, February 19, The Captain in America returned to Antena 3's line-up with its very special episode. Thanks to it, viewers were able to witness the most emotional moment this media-savvy family experienced during their trip to the United States.

As Joaquín Sánchez himself stated, "I would love to be able to propose to my wife again." A wish that the former player was able to fulfill during his visit to Las Vegas.

Susana Saborido and her husband dressed in white again to say 'I do' for the second time, but this time in one of the city's chapels. Moreover, they were joined by the two most important people in their lives: their two daughters.

As expected, Salma and Daniela wrote an emotional speech. In it, both broke their silence to reveal what they really think of their parents: "We are very proud."

Salma and Daniela, Daughters of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido, Dedicate Some Words: "We Are Very Proud"

During the ceremony, Salma and Daniela took the opportunity to read to their parents the emotional speech they had written for Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido for their second wedding. Words that, as expected, moved more than one.

"We want to thank you for everything you do for us, whether it's a smile or scolding us," Daniela read, visibly moved. However, noticing her sister's voice breaking, Salma took over:

"You have taught us to take care of and respect each other, even if we fight over silly things. Also to fight for our dreams. We are very proud to have you as parents."

After listening to their daughters, Joaquín Sánchez couldn't help but cry with emotion. So much so that, at the end of the reading, this media-savvy family embraced in a loving hug.

Next, Susana Saborido and her husband read their wedding vows. "We've been together for over 19 years, it's been a long but beautiful journey," said the former player.

"The love and affection we have for each other can overcome anything. I would marry you a thousand times because you are the most important woman in my life," added Joaquín Sánchez.

Meanwhile, Susana Saborido assured the athlete: "You are the most important person to me, I always want to be by your side." Words with which they concluded this event.