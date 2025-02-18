Jasmine Carrisi, Sister of Missing Ylenia Carrisi, Tells All: 'it's Not...'

Jasmine Carrisi, daughter of the singer Albano, has broken her silence to share how she has experienced the absence of the missing Ylenia Carrisi. "It's not something I've lived through, although sometimes we talk about it among siblings," the young woman has stated.

This Monday, February 17, the news portal Informalia published the latest and revealing interview that Beatriz Cortázar conducted with this young promise of Italian music.

During her conversation, Jasmine Carrisi talked, among other things, about her debut in the industry with her song Non adesso. Additionally, she had no problem speaking about various aspects related to her family nucleus.

However, as expected, the statements that have attracted the most attention were those related to her sister Ylenia Carrisi. It was on New Year's Day in 1993 when the daughter of singers Al Bano and Romina Power disappeared at just 23 years old.

During all this time, both have lived in constant anguish not knowing what really happened to their daughter. Nevertheless, this family issue separated their paths and the artist married Loredana Lecciso, mother of Jasmine Carrisi. Although their marriage also broke up.

Now, this young 24-year-old promise has broken her silence to reveal how she has experienced the disappearance of her sister Ylenia Carrisi. "It's not something I've lived through," the singer has stated.

During this interview, Beatriz Cortázar took the opportunity to ask Jasmine Carrisi about her sister, the missing Ylenia Carrisi. So much so that she had no qualms about asking if they talk about her "at home."

A question that the singer had no qualms about clearing up: "No. It's really not something I've lived through and, although sometimes we talk about it among siblings, because it's not a taboo subject, it's not recurrent either."

Additionally, Jasmine Carrisi had no problem speaking about her parents' separation. A breakup that has its origin in the return to the stage of Al Bano and Romina Power after years apart:

"The hardest part of those moments was the media harassment and everything that was said in so many articles and programs. I understand that outsiders see it as entertainment, but for me, it was very hard to live through such intense media attention."

Meanwhile, Jasmine Carrisi also clarified that she never experienced "the return of the two to the stage as something negative." "I shared many moments with them since I joined them to some concerts," she added.

Finally, Ylenia Carrisi's sister made it clear that her "parents today have a very peaceful relationship." "Although they are two very different people, they know how to get along and understand each other well," the artist concluded.