Jacobo Ostos Confesses for the First Time About Juan Carlos I: 'he Approached My Father And…'

After some time away from the media spotlight, Jacobo Ostos has reappeared in Madrid to attend a new and important bullfighting event. At this moment, he had no qualms about speaking for the first time about the friendship that existed between his father and Juan Carlos I: "He approached to give him a hug."

This Monday, February 17, the latest awards ceremony organized by the bullfighting club Las Meninas de España was held at the Wellington Hotel in the capital of Spain. As expected, several prominent figures from the world of bullfighting attended the event.

However, two of the people who caused the most interest were Jacobo Ostos and his mother, María Ángeles Grajal. During the corresponding photocall, the son of the late Jaime Ostos had no problem answering all the press's questions.

So much so that, when a reporter from Europa Press mentioned the name of Juan Carlos I, he had no problem revealing the bond that existed between him and his father.

As Jacobo Ostos confirmed, there was a great friendship between the bullfighter and the emeritus king. He also shared the exact moment when he realized for the first time the close relationship that existed between them.

Jacobo Ostos Confesses the Details About His Father's Friendship with Juan Carlos I

According to Jacobo Ostos, several years ago, with his father still alive, he went "to a bullfight." "I think it was the charity bullfight, if I remember correctly, and my father and I were walking. My father was still well, walking, and we saw Juan Carlos I in the distance," he added.

Then, as María Ángeles Grajal's son recalls, "the king saw him[Jaime Ostos]coming." At that moment, he suddenly saw "how he moved his escorts aside and approached my father to give him a hug."

It was then, amazed to have seen Juan Carlos I so close, that Jacobo Ostos realized the great friendship that existed between the emeritus monarch and his father.

"That's when I understood and comprehended the great friendship my father and Juan Carlos had. Yes, yes, yes. It was striking, it was striking, and it stays in your mind and impresses you, truly," the young man assured afterward.

Additionally, Jacobo Ostos did not want to miss the opportunity to assure that both he and his mother still feel the absence of Jaime Ostos: "We remember every day. I have a photo with my father and another with my father and my mother on the bedside tables. So, that's every day."