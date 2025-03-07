Incredible: The Latest Thing Madonna Has Done With Karla Sofía Gascón—No One Expected It

Madonna's latest and unexpected gesture toward Karla Sofía Gascón has left many speechless. No one imagined what the singer would do for the Spanish actress after the recent Oscars gala.

After months in the spotlight of controversy, on March 3, the star of Emilia Pérez reappeared at the world's most important film awards ceremony. Moreover, she did so as a nominee for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

As expected, the presence of Karla Sofía Gascón was shrouded in uncertainty until the last moment. So much so that many wondered if she would attend any afterparty or even if she had received an invitation.

Finally, with her presence ruled out at the exclusive party organized by Vanity Fair, everything indicates that Karla Sofía Gascón received an even more special offer. She has hinted at this on her social media.

Karla Sofía Gascón has surprised her followers by sharing a revealing image: in it, she appears hugging Madonna in an emotional encounter. However, what has really cleared all doubts was the confession she made alongside the photo.

The actress has taken the opportunity to publicly thank Madonna for the kind gesture she had with her on Oscar day. As she revealed, the artist sent her a personal message inviting her to her exclusive post-gala party.

Alongside a black and white photograph where she appears with Madonna, Karla Sofía Gascón wanted to express her gratitude to all her followers. Through an emotional letter of thanks, the actress has shared her feelings like never before:

"Madonna, I want to thank you for all the affection you've shown me, for your invitation to the party after the Oscars and for your words of support. I love you." A post that the singer has reposted in the stories of her own Instagram profile.

Additionally, Karla Sofía Gascón has taken the opportunity to congratulate her colleague Mikey Madison, winner of the Oscar in the category in which she was also nominated.

"I would have loved to greet you on the red carpet, hug you, and personally congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition... But due to circumstances beyond my control, it wasn't possible this time. I hope to meet you soon and be able to do so in person," the actress wrote.