Happiness and Excitement: They Confirm the Great News of Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa

Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa once again become the center of attention after the confirmation of the latest news about them. According to reports, the young couple have exuded happiness and excitement during their latest private trip to the city where they met.

There is no doubt that the relationship between the son of the former Dukes of Palma and this Venezuelan young woman is becoming more solid and strong. Proof of this are the latest images that Look has exclusively published, photos that were taken upon their return to Madrid.

As this section of OKDiario has confirmed, Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa spent Valentine's weekend in Geneva. However, it is not just any destination.

As we all know, their romance was born in that Swiss city. A love story that began as a simple friendship and, over time, turned into a romantic relationship.

However, despite their desire to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight, these photographs have revealed the great complicity that exists between them. During the trip, Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa appeared very happy and relaxed.

As the aforementioned news portal points out, these images were captured on Sunday, February 16. That day, Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa landed at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the couple was greeted by a bodyguard who joined them to the vehicle waiting for them at the facility. The son of Infanta Cristina sat in the front passenger seat while his girlfriend took the back seat.

Snapshots that perfectly reflect the good moment that Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa's relationship is going through. As can be seen, they exchanged several gestures of affection that day.

Although the exact reason for their trip to Geneva has not been disclosed, it is not unusual to think that the young couple took the opportunity to visit Infanta Cristina. After all, for more than a decade, the sister of King Felipe VI has resided in that Swiss city.

Additionally, it is possible that Miguel Urdangarin also reunited with old friends, as he lived in Geneva during his adolescence. Olympia Beracasa's boyfriend completed his secondary education at the prestigious international school Ecolint.

Later, he moved to the United Kingdom to study Marine Biology at the University of Southampton. After completing his academic training, Miguel returned to Geneva to be close to his mother. However, he currently resides at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, where he shares his daily life with his grandmother, Queen Sofía.