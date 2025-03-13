William and Harry Must Be Devastated: New Information About Lady Di

On July 28, 1981, a day before her wedding to Charles, Diana of Wales experienced a moment of great anguish. Although she initially showed enthusiasm, shouting "I'm going to marry the Prince of Wales tomorrow!", her emotions soon turned to fear. Diana, who would later become the mother of Princes William and Harry, began to feel the pressure of what that marriage represented.

The union with the heir to the throne of England seemed like a dream, but reality began to sink Diana into anguish. According to The Diana Chronicles by Tina Brown, Diana began to feel the weight of the commitment and the fears that joined that Royal union. The young princess soon realized that her life would change completely, but not in the way she expected.

| Europa Press

Charles III's Reassuring Letter

According to Penny Junor in The Duchess: The Untold Story, Charles III sent a note to Diana, in an attempt to calm her. The letter said: "I'm very proud of you and when you come to me tomorrow, I'll be by the altar waiting for you. You just have to look them in the eye and you'll knock them dead."

Charles's decision to send her a note came after it was known that Diana screamed, like never before, before her wedding. Fear flooded the princess, who almost became a 'runaway bride', as noted in Tina Brown's book. Charles's words sought to soothe Diana, but they didn't manage to remove the doubts she felt about the future.

Diana was already facing a marriage marked by infidelity and lack of love. Although the couple maintained appearances, Diana of Wales already sensed that Charles's love for Camilla Parker Bowles kept him emotionally distant. The marriage between Diana and Charles began with great expectations, but quickly turned into a dark relationship, full of emotional and trust issues.

The Beginning of a Troubled Marriage

The lack of love and Diana's emotional suffering affected her deeply. The situation worsened even more when the princess discovered Charles's continuous infidelities, which completely shattered her trust. This was the beginning of a marriage that would end in divorce and with Diana's tragic death.

The consequences of Diana and Charles's marriage not only affected her but also their two sons, Princes William and Harry. The emotional issues and infidelities marked their childhood, leaving a deep imprint on their relationship with their father. All of this was much more aggravated by their mother's tragic death.

The story of Diana of Wales is, therefore, a tale of internal struggle, loneliness, and suffering, which although publicly silenced, marked her children's lives forever. The memories of that distressing moment before her wedding remain part of the history of the British Royal Family and affect William and Harry's lives to this day.