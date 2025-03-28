Gonzalo Miró Doesn't Hold Back and Tells Susanna Griso Something Very Serious: 'Regrettable'

During this morning's broadcast, Gonzalo Miró couldn't contain his opinion on one of the day's most controversial topics. So much so that, without mincing words and visibly indignant, he addressed Susanna Griso to share with her what he thinks about it: "Regrettable."

This Friday, March 28, the collaborators of Espejo Público were debating some of the day's issues when they were forced to abruptly stop the program. All because of the latest information that has emerged about Dani Alves's case.

| Europa Press

As confirmed, the footballer has been acquitted of the assault charge against a 23-year-old woman for which he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. These events occurred during the night of December 30, 2022.

As expected, this news did not go unnoticed among the collaborators of Espejo Público. In fact, its presenter abruptly stopped the day's schedule to deliver this information live.

| Atresmedia

At this moment, Gonzalo Miró couldn't help but explode against the decision made by the judge. So much so that he didn't hold back in publicly criticizing what just happened:

"What do we do with this sentence, can we raise hell? It seems regrettable to me, especially how it will affect future victims of sexual assaults. I understand they will advise him to appeal, but I understand if he says: 'Why?'"

After stating that he finds the judicial resolution of Dani Alves's case "regrettable" and pointing out that this could harm victims, Gonzalo Miró took it a step further:

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia, Europa Press

The collaborator recalled that, at the time, it was said that the alleged victim "didn't want to reach a financial agreement to avoid suspicion." However, after what happened, he now believes they should be advised the opposite.

"Now what needs to be said is 'accept it,' because you don't know how you'll come out of the courtroom," added Gonzalo Miró, very indignant with the acquittal of footballer Dani Alves.

Meanwhile, Susanna Griso also wanted to express her total rejection of the decision made by the judge, something she verbalized in front of the Espejo Público cameras:

"It leaves me flabbergasted because what we were told is that she goes to the bathroom, performs oral sex on him. Applying the 'only yes is yes' law, she says she felt forced, that he grabbed her head... And she had marks on her knees from the tense moment she had to endure."