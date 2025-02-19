Gema López Gives a Twist to Anabel Pantoja's Case Thanks to a Surprising Scoop

Gema López has left Antena 3's audience speechless by revealing an exclusive and unexpected piece of information about Anabel Pantoja. News that will undoubtedly turn the investigation being conducted against her and David Rodríguez upside down.

As expected, the Espejo Público team dedicated part of their broadcast this morning to discussing all the latest developments related to this media couple. At that moment, the co-host left more than one person speechless with her latest exclusive.

As Gema López has confirmed, a few hours ago, Anabel Pantoja and her daughter Alma landed in Seville along with David Rodríguez.

Thus, the co-host of Espejo Público reported that, for the first time, the little one has left the Canary Islands. And all this after recovering from the latest health issue that forced her to be hospitalized for 18 days.

For the first time since little Alma was born, Anabel Pantoja has returned to Seville, her hometown. Gema López confirmed this exclusively this morning on Espejo Público.

As reported, David Rodríguez, the influencer, and her daughter landed this very morning at the airport of the Andalusian city. A place where they met with Merchi and her partner.

Visibly upset, Anabel has avoided answering journalists' questions by all means. Especially those related to her intention to file a massive lawsuit against several media outlets for the way they have handled her investigation.

"Please, no, no. Enough already! Let's do things right... Let's protect the minors, right? Rodri, please, I'm with the girl. Stop recording," said the former colleague of Gema López on Sálvame.

At this moment, after seeing the great commotion that has arisen around her, Anabel had no qualms about asking the reporters to stop recording her. "Please, they respected me in Gran Canaria. Respect me here," she added visibly upset.

The influencer was pushing her daughter's stroller and lagged behind with her mother. Meanwhile, David Rodríguez took care of the luggage, closely following Merchi's partner.

As Gema López pointed out, this would be the first time Anabel leaves Gran Canaria after the birth of her daughter Alma. An event that has occurred amid the complicated investigation being conducted against her and David Rodríguez for alleged child abuse.